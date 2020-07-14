List Of Power Banks With 12000mAh Battery And More To Buy In India Now

Power banks are portable chargers that can be carried easily in your bag. On a full charge, these accessories ensure to deliver impressive power back up for your smartphone and other electronics such as headphones, tablets, and laptops. Gradually, the power banks have advanced and there are attractive options available in the Indian market.

If you are looking forward to buy a power bank, then here we have listed a slew of power banks with at minimum of 12000 mAh battery in the market right now. Check out these options listed below.

Anker PowerCore Speed 20000mAh Power Banks

Anker PowerCore Speed 20000mAh power bank features an ultra-high capacity battery, a huge 24W output, Quick Charge recharging, and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. This power bank from Anker is compatible with all smartphones and tablets.

Nextech SVELTE 13000mAh Power Banks

Nextech SVELTE 13000mAh power bank features a 13000mAh battery with dual USB output of 5V/1A and 5V/2.1A. The device can charge iPads, iPhones, tablets, and smartphones instantly. It features a sleek and ergonomic design and it can charge and discharge simultaneously up to 500 times.

Belkin 15000mAh Lithium-Polymer Power Bank

Belkin 15000mAh power bank features a USB cable, a slim design smart charge and support for up to 18W fast charging. The pwer bank can recharge a smartphone up to five times, and has dual ports that can charge two devices simultaneously and quickly. This power bank comes with the Belkin Difference, which is a pioneer in technology and innovation for over three decades.

Zebronics PG15000D Power Bank with 15000mAh

Zebronics PG15000D Power Bank with 15000mAh weighs around 328 grams, a USB cable, and a 15000mAh Li-Ion battery. It has an LED torch, which provides easy accessibility. And, there is an LED display indicator to show the remaining power capacity.

Intex IT-PB13K 13000mAh Power Bank

Intex IT-PB13K 13000mAh power bank features two USB ports and an output powers of 5V/1A and 5V/2.1A. The life cycle of this power bank is 500 times and there is an LED indicator to show the charging capacity and left over battery life.

Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank

Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank has been launched with a USB Type-C port and two micro USB ports. The power bank features support for 18W fast charging technology. It is touted to charge the Redmi K20 Pro up to 3.5 times, the iPhone XS up to 4.7 times, and the Redmi Note 7 up to 3.5 times.