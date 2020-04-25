Just In
Buying Guide: Best Battery Backup Smartphones Available To Buy In India Under Rs. 7,000
Smartphone usage has increased in the past few years and companies have been presenting us with the best of their innovations. Not just the display or the cameras, the companies have been focusing majorly on the processor and battery. We have seen the companies launching smartphones with a big battery setup and lately, the fast charging capacity is what every brand seems to be running after.
And you would agree that longer battery life is what the majority of us look for while buying a smartphone. There has been a horde amongst the smartphone brands to launch affordable handsets backed with a powerful battery.
Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, and Tecno have launched some devices under Rs. 7,000 that offer the best battery backup. If a powerful battery is what you seek in the budget segment, then this list is what you need to go through:
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
MRP: Rs. 6,830
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme C2
MRP: Rs. 6,449
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Itel Vision 1
MRP: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- 6.088 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
- Cortex A55 architecture (Octa core) Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
Tecno Spark Go Plus
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Helio A22 (MT6761) Processor
- Finger Print Sensor
- 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery
Nokia 2.3
MRP: Rs. 6,650
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 610
MRP: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 13MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor
- 4010 mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810
MRP: Rs. 6,990
Key Specs
- 6.2 inches (15.75 cm) 720 x 1500 pixels | Notch Display | Rear Fingerprint Sensor
- 16 MP & 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras with autofocus | 16 MP Front Camera with Flash
- 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB
- Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android Pie v9.0 Operating System
- 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor | 4000mAh Battery
Tecno Camon 12 Air
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 3.2
MRP: Rs. 6,399
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
LG W10
MRP: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Vivo Y91i
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
