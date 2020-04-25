Buying Guide: Best Battery Backup Smartphones Available To Buy In India Under Rs. 7,000

And you would agree that longer battery life is what the majority of us look for while buying a smartphone. There has been a horde amongst the smartphone brands to launch affordable handsets backed with a powerful battery.

Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, and Tecno have launched some devices under Rs. 7,000 that offer the best battery backup. If a powerful battery is what you seek in the budget segment, then this list is what you need to go through:

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

MRP: Rs. 6,830

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme C2

MRP: Rs. 6,449

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Itel Vision 1

MRP: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs



6.088 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Cortex A55 architecture (Octa core) Processor

4000 mAh Battery

Tecno Spark Go Plus

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.52 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Helio A22 (MT6761) Processor

Finger Print Sensor

4000 mAh Li-ion Battery

Nokia 2.3

MRP: Rs. 6,650

Key Specs



6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 610

MRP: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 512 GB

13MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor

4010 mAh Battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

MRP: Rs. 6,990

Key Specs



6.2 inches (15.75 cm) 720 x 1500 pixels | Notch Display | Rear Fingerprint Sensor

16 MP & 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras with autofocus | 16 MP Front Camera with Flash

4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB

Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9.0 Operating System

2.0GHz Mediatek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor | 4000mAh Battery

Tecno Camon 12 Air

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nokia 3.2

MRP: Rs. 6,399

Key Specs



6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

LG W10

MRP: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs



6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Vivo Y91i

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

