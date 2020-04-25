ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide: Best Battery Backup Smartphones Available To Buy In India Under Rs. 7,000

    By
    |

    Smartphone usage has increased in the past few years and companies have been presenting us with the best of their innovations. Not just the display or the cameras, the companies have been focusing majorly on the processor and battery. We have seen the companies launching smartphones with a big battery setup and lately, the fast charging capacity is what every brand seems to be running after.

    Best Battery Backup Smartphones Available To Buy
     

    And you would agree that longer battery life is what the majority of us look for while buying a smartphone. There has been a horde amongst the smartphone brands to launch affordable handsets backed with a powerful battery.

    Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, and Tecno have launched some devices under Rs. 7,000 that offer the best battery backup. If a powerful battery is what you seek in the budget segment, then this list is what you need to go through:

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

    MRP: Rs. 6,830
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    MRP: Rs. 6,449
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Itel Vision 1
     

    Itel Vision 1

    MRP: Rs. 6,299
    Key Specs

    • 6.088 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
    • Cortex A55 architecture (Octa core) Processor
    • 4000 mAh Battery
    Tecno Spark Go Plus

    Tecno Spark Go Plus

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Helio A22 (MT6761) Processor
    • Finger Print Sensor
    • 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery
    Nokia 2.3

    Nokia 2.3

    MRP: Rs. 6,650
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 610

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 610

    MRP: Rs. 6,299
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 inch HD+ Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 512 GB
    • 13MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera
    • MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor
    • 4010 mAh Battery
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    MRP: Rs. 6,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm) 720 x 1500 pixels | Notch Display | Rear Fingerprint Sensor
    • 16 MP & 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras with autofocus | 16 MP Front Camera with Flash
    • 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB
    • Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • Android Pie v9.0 Operating System
    • 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor | 4000mAh Battery
    Tecno Camon 12 Air

    Tecno Camon 12 Air

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Nokia 3.2

    Nokia 3.2

    MRP: Rs. 6,399
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    LG W10

    LG W10

    MRP: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Vivo Y91i

    Vivo Y91i

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X