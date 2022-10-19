Realme 10 Pro+ Battery Capacity Leaked Ahead of Launch; A Worthy Upgrade? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme 10 seems to be the latest buzzword on the rumor mill. The upcoming series is tipped to bring in at least three models with the Realme 10 Pro+ as the highest variant. A new leak talks about the battery capacity of the Realme 10 Pro+. Is it a worthy upgrade over its predecessor? Let's find out.

Speculations are rife about the upcoming Realme 10 series. Previously, the Realme 10 vanilla model was spotted on the FCC website, revealing its battery and fast charging technology. The alleged Realme 10 Pro+ was spotted on the Chinese Quality Certification (CQC) website, which reportedly reveals the battery details.

Realme 10 Pro+ Battery Capacity Leaked

The CQC listing has allegedly revealed the battery capacity of the Realme 10 Pro+, which was shared on Slash Leaks. According to the leak, the upcoming Realme phone will feature a 4,890 mAh battery of rated capacity. Realme could market as a 5,000 mAh battery of typical capacity.

The Realme 10 vanilla variant will reportedly feature a 5,000 mAh battery. The FCC certification of the alleged Realme 10 also states it would offer 33W fast charging support. On the other hand, the fast charging details of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ hasn't been disclosed yet.

Since the basic Realme 10 is offering 33W fast charging support, one can expect higher fast charging speeds for the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+. Additionally, a 5,000 mAh battery of typical capacity is still 10 percent higher than its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro+.

To recall, the Realme 9 Pro+ offered 65W fast charging support. One can expect the same or higher fast charging support for the Realme 10 Pro+. Moreover, the software could be better optimized to run for a longer time.

Realme 10 Pro+ Launch: What to Expect?

The upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ is tipped to flaunt an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. Reports claim the new Realme phone would feature a triple-camera setup. Some also say the phone would debut in three color variants Hyperspace, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter.

Many details of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ are still under wraps. For one, its launch date is unclear. Reports claim it could launch in Q1 2023. The leaked specs suggest the new Realme series could offer better features as a premium mid-range offering. We'll know more in the coming days.

