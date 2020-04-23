Best Quick And Fast Charging Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 10,000

ENGLISH

    In the couple of years smartphone companies had made the competition tough for each other by introducing new features, design, and hardware. Smartphone brands has focused more on camera, battery and display specification and alongside they had also bought the fast charging support for most of the smartphones.

    Best Quick Charging Smartphones To Buy In India
     

    Earlier, only premium segment phones were powered by the fast charging support, but now the scenario has changed and even mid-range and budget segment phones are coming fast charging support.

    If you're also the one who is looking for a budget segment phone with fast charging then here you are at the right place.

    Here is the list of best Quick Charging Smartphones to buy in India under 10K budget segment.

    Motorola One Macro

    Motorola One Macro

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs. 7,397
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo U10
     

    Vivo U10

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    MRP: Rs. 9,899
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4

