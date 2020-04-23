Best Quick And Fast Charging Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 10,000

Earlier, only premium segment phones were powered by the fast charging support, but now the scenario has changed and even mid-range and budget segment phones are coming fast charging support.

If you're also the one who is looking for a budget segment phone with fast charging then here you are at the right place.

Here is the list of best Quick Charging Smartphones to buy in India under 10K budget segment.

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 7,397

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Vivo U10

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

MRP: Rs. 9,899

Key Specs

