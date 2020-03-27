Just In
Best Wireless Charging Smartphones Under Rs 30,000
With the modernization in the technology, the manufacturers have also adapted to the fast-paced lifestyle we live in. We all would agree that a good smartphone is not just specifically about the display, camera, or processor. In fact, every hardware has its own major role to play. That includes the battery as well.
LG V40 ThinQ
And since the dependency of the masses has started shifting towards smartphones, the need for a device with a longer battery backup is what everyone seeks. This led smartphone manufacturers to pack their smartphones with a bigger battery.
Now, once the brands figured out that only a big battery solely could not help the consumers who are in a rush, the fast-charging and wireless charging technology were roped in.
And wireless charging is something that will help you get your device's juice to be refilled without actually plugging it to any charger. There a number of smartphones those have been launched with support for wireless charging.
But, only a handful of them can be purchased in India under Rs. 30,000 price tag. If you have been looking for one such device, then this article will help you select one; let's take a look:
LG V40 ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 28,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 27,990
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
MRP: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
LG V30 Plus
MRP: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
