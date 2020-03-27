Best Wireless Charging Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

LG V40 ThinQ

And since the dependency of the masses has started shifting towards smartphones, the need for a device with a longer battery backup is what everyone seeks. This led smartphone manufacturers to pack their smartphones with a bigger battery.

Now, once the brands figured out that only a big battery solely could not help the consumers who are in a rush, the fast-charging and wireless charging technology were roped in.

And wireless charging is something that will help you get your device's juice to be refilled without actually plugging it to any charger. There a number of smartphones those have been launched with support for wireless charging.

But, only a handful of them can be purchased in India under Rs. 30,000 price tag. If you have been looking for one such device, then this article will help you select one; let's take a look:

LG V40 ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 28,990

Key Specs



6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

LG G7 Plus ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 27,990

Key Specs



6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs



6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

3500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S9

MRP: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs



5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery

LG V30 Plus

MRP: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

