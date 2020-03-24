ENGLISH

    Best Samsung Smartphones With 48MP Camera To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    Smartphones nowadays are known for their high-resolution cameras. There is a wide range of smartphones from companies like Huawei, Apple, Honor, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung which offers really outstanding camera-centric phone. However, in this article, we have listed Samsung smartphones which offers 48MP rear cameras with high-resolution recording and performance.

    Best Samsung Smartphones With 48MP Camera Under Rs. 25,000
     

    If you are planning to buy a Samsung smartphone with 48MP cameras set up under Rs. 25000 budget segment, then this list will help you in finding your next smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31
     

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A51

    MRP: Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A70s

    MRP: Rs. 23,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 15:46 [IST]
