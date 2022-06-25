List Of Best 6,000 mAh Battery Backup Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Most of us looking for a massive battery while buying a smartphone. Now, you can easily get a 5,000mAh-powered phone at an affordable price tag. There are some brands that also offers a 6,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery. You get so many options that come with a 6,000mAh battery from brands like Infinix, Samsung, Tecno, etc.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery, you are at the right place. Below, we've listed some of the best 6000 mAh battery backup smartphones that you can buy under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED flash, depth sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F22 Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price: Rs. 10,998

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Pop 5 Pro Price: Rs. 8,199

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Nokia C30 64GB Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor

5MP front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50A Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display with 88.70% Screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Tecno Pova 2 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Tecno Spark 7T 128GB Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

48MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Infinix Hot 10S Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery

