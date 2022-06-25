ENGLISH

    List Of Best 6,000 mAh Battery Backup Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

    By
    |

    Most of us looking for a massive battery while buying a smartphone. Now, you can easily get a 5,000mAh-powered phone at an affordable price tag. There are some brands that also offers a 6,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery. You get so many options that come with a 6,000mAh battery from brands like Infinix, Samsung, Tecno, etc.

     
    If you are looking for a smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery, you are at the right place. Below, we've listed some of the best 6000 mAh battery backup smartphones that you can buy under Rs. 15,000 in India.

    Infinix Hot 12 Play

    Infinix Hot 12 Play

    Price: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED flash, depth sensor
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy F22

    Samsung Galaxy F22

    Price: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10

    Xiaomi Redmi 10

    Price: Rs. 10,998
    Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Tecno Pop 5 Pro

    Tecno Pop 5 Pro

    Price: Rs. 8,199
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
    • 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Nokia C30 64GB

    Nokia C30 64GB

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 50A

    Realme Narzo 50A

    Price: Rs. 11,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display with 88.70% Screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Tecno Pova 2

    Tecno Pova 2

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7,000 mAh battery
    Tecno Spark 7T 128GB

    Tecno Spark 7T 128GB

    Price: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Infinix Hot 10S

    Infinix Hot 10S

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Moto G40 Fusion

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6,000 mAh Battery

