List Of Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Buy In India
Smartphones, especially gaming smartphones, are in vogue right now. Gaming phones feature specific technology that enhances the overall gaming experience. What's more, you can get gaming smartphones on a budget. We have brought together a List Of the Best Gaming Smartphones that you can buy for under Rs. 20,000 in India. Here's all you need to know about these gaming phones under Rs. 20K in India.
The List Of Best Gaming Smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes top brands like Xiaomi mi 10i with 8GB RAM. One can also check out gaming phones from other brands like Vivo. This includes the Vivo V20, Vivo T1 with 8GB RAM, Vivo Y73 2021 model, and the Vivo Y33T.
One can also check out options like the Infini Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 5G as part of the list Of Best Gaming Smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Plus, the Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A96 4G, and the Oppo K10 are some more phones to explore. Also, the Realme 8, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A23 are good gaming phones to checkout.
Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage,
- Expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery
OPPO F19 Pro
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB Storage
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- 4,310 mAh Battery
Infinix Zero 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo T1 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo Y73 2021
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Vivo Y33T
Price: Rs. 18,990
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO A96 4G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 8 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO K10
Price: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Pova 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HIOS 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A23
Price: Rs. 19,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB /8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
