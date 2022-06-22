List Of Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones, especially gaming smartphones, are in vogue right now. Gaming phones feature specific technology that enhances the overall gaming experience. What's more, you can get gaming smartphones on a budget. We have brought together a List Of the Best Gaming Smartphones that you can buy for under Rs. 20,000 in India. Here's all you need to know about these gaming phones under Rs. 20K in India.

The List Of Best Gaming Smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes top brands like Xiaomi mi 10i with 8GB RAM. One can also check out gaming phones from other brands like Vivo. This includes the Vivo V20, Vivo T1 with 8GB RAM, Vivo Y73 2021 model, and the Vivo Y33T.

One can also check out options like the Infini Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 5G as part of the list Of Best Gaming Smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Plus, the Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A96 4G, and the Oppo K10 are some more phones to explore. Also, the Realme 8, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A23 are good gaming phones to checkout.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage,

Expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery OPPO F19 Pro Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB Storage

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

4,310 mAh Battery Infinix Zero 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with XOS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Vivo T1 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Vivo Y73 2021 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Vivo Y33T Price: Rs. 18,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO A96 4G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 8 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Pova 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with HIOS 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A23 Price: Rs. 19,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB /8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

