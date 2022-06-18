Just In
Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022: Up To 40% Off On Mid-Range Smartphones
Mid-range smartphones are in vogue in India, making them the best-selling segment of the phone market. Nearly every brand has a mid-range smartphone offering, which makes it a tough segment to compete in. Now, the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is offering a huge discount on these mid-range phones. In fact, the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is offering up to a 40 percent discount on mid-range phones.
Going into the details, the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is offering a whopping discount on iQOO phones under Rs. 25,000. These include the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the iQOO Z6 44W, which are available for Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively.
Buyers can also explore options from Samsung at the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M33 5G are available for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime and the Oppo A74 5G are also available at a discount at the Amazon sale.
The Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is also offering a huge discount on Xiaomi phones under Rs. 20,000. This includes the Redmi 10 Power, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11S. For a more powerful Xiaomi phone, buyers can get the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs. 24,999 at the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; M.R.P.:Rs. 27,990 (14% Off)
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z6 44W
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.:Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)
iQOO Z6 44W is available at 28% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.:Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 (26% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 26% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10 Power
Offer:
M.R.P.:Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 (21% Off)
Redmi 10 Power is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A74 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.:Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 (29% Off)
OPPO A74 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S
Offer:
M.R.P.:Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 (24% Off)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 (29% Off)
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 (20% Off)
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
