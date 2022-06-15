ENGLISH

    Amazon iQOO Days Sale: Discount Offers On iQOO Z6 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 9 SE 5G, iQOO 7 5G, And More

    Gaming smartphone brands like iQOO have created a niche market for themselves. iQOO has released a plethora of smartphones with game-centric features. Now, the Amazon iQOO Days Sale is offering a whopping discount on iQOO smartphones. This includes new phones like the iQOO Z6 5G, iQOO 9 SE, and much more. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon iQOO Days Sale and the discount details.

     
    Amazon iQOO Days Sale: Discount Offers On iQOO Z6, iQOO Z3, And More

    The Amazon iQOO Days Sale is offering a huge discount on the iQOO Z6 5G, which is one of the new launches. The phone is up for purchase for just Rs. 16,999. Similarly, the iQOO Z3 5G costs Rs. 20,990 after a 16 percent discount.

    Apart from the Z series, the Amazon iQOO Days Sale is offering a discount on the number series from the popular brand. This includes the iQOO 9 Pro 5G and the iQOO 9 SE 5G for just Rs. 64,990 and Rs. 33,990, respectively. One can also check out the iQOO 7 5G and the iQOO 7 Legend 5G at the Amazon iQOO Days Sale.

    iQOO Z6 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 (19% Off)

    iQOO Z6 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

    iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 SE 5G
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15% Off)

    iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 7 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000.00 (14% Off)

    iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (13% Off)

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000.00 (11% Off)

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (14% Off)

    iQOO 9 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z5 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20% Off)

    iQOO Z5 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

