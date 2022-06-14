Just In
Don't Miss
- News Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab police gets 7 days remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
- Movies Major Day 12 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Biography Film Earns Good Money Besides Appreciation!
- Sports Costa Rica hold on against 10-man New Zealand to clinch final place at Qatar 2022
- Finance This AAA rated NBFC Hikes Interest Rates On FDs From June 14, Highest Offering Is 7.60%
- Automobiles Google Maps Now Shows Toll Estimates
- Education NVS JNVST Result 2022 Declared For Class 9 At navodaya.gov.in, Download Here
- Lifestyle New Study Signals The Development Of Unique Genetic Treatment For HIV
- Travel Smart Tips To Pack Your Electronics Before Your Travel
Vijay Sale Stock Clearence Sale: Huge Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, And More
Vijay Sale stock clearance sale is back, where, the retail outlet chain is offering huge discounts on devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Here are some of the irresistible deals available during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.
Television Starts at Rs. 9,990
During the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022, you can get a brand new television for just Rs. 9,990 from well-known brands.
Up To 57% Off On Home Audio System
Home Audio system products will be available with up to 57 percent discount during the Vijay Sale Stock clearance sale 2022.
Up To 70% Off On Portable Speakers
Portable speakers will be available with up to a 70 percent discount during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.
Laptops Starting From Rs. 26,490
Brand new laptops with 1080p display, and latest processors will be available for just Rs. 26,490 during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.
Smartphones Stating From Rs. 6,777
Smartphones from top brands will be available at a discount during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022, and the price starts at just Rs. 6,777.
Tablets Starting From Rs. 43,990
Tablets with high-end specifications will be available for just Rs. 43,990 during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.
Bluetooth Headsets Starting From Rs. 449
Bluetooth headsets will be available at a starting price of Rs. 449 during the Vijay Sale Stock clearance sale 2022.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086
-
23,999
-
14,999
-
19,060
-
22,379
-
36,500
-
19,800