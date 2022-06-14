ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vijay Sale Stock Clearence Sale: Huge Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, And More

    By
    |

    Vijay Sale stock clearance sale is back, where, the retail outlet chain is offering huge discounts on devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Here are some of the irresistible deals available during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.

     

    Television Starts at Rs. 9,990

    Television Starts at Rs. 9,990

    During the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022, you can get a brand new television for just Rs. 9,990 from well-known brands.

    Up To 57% Off On Home Audio System

    Up To 57% Off On Home Audio System

    Home Audio system products will be available with up to 57 percent discount during the Vijay Sale Stock clearance sale 2022.

    Up To 70% Off On Portable Speakers
     

    Up To 70% Off On Portable Speakers

    Portable speakers will be available with up to a 70 percent discount during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.

    Laptops Starting From Rs. 26,490

    Laptops Starting From Rs. 26,490

    Brand new laptops with 1080p display, and latest processors will be available for just Rs. 26,490 during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.

    Smartphones Stating From Rs. 6,777

    Smartphones Stating From Rs. 6,777

    Smartphones from top brands will be available at a discount during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022, and the price starts at just Rs. 6,777.

    Tablets Starting From Rs. 43,990

    Tablets Starting From Rs. 43,990

    Tablets with high-end specifications will be available for just Rs. 43,990 during the Vijay Sale Stock Clearance sale 2022.

    Bluetooth Headsets Starting From Rs. 449

    Bluetooth Headsets Starting From Rs. 449

    Bluetooth headsets will be available at a starting price of Rs. 449 during the Vijay Sale Stock clearance sale 2022.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X