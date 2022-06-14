Father's Day Gift Ideas: Best Budget 5G Smartphones To Gift Your Father Features oi-Harish Kumar

Father's Day is right around the corner, making it the best time to make your dad feel special. If you're looking for a unique gifting idea for Father's Day, we have the best list right here. The Father's Day Gift Ideas from Gizbot suggest some of the best budget 5G smartphones gift your father. The Father's Day Gift Ideas include mobiles from top brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Poco, Redmi, Samsung, and many more. Here's all you need to know about budget 5G phones for Father's Day Gift Ideas.

The Father's Day Gift Ideas include top brands like Samsung. For instance, you can get budget 5G phones like Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. One can also check out phones like OnePlus Nord CE 2Lite 5G and Oppo A74 5G for Father's Day.

Other devices like the Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 10T, and the Mi 10i also make great Father's Day Gift Ideas. Buyers can also check out Motorola 5G phones at a budget like the Moto G51 5G and the Moto G71 5G. Additionally, the Realme 9 series and the Realme 8 series also make ideal Father's Day gifts on a budget.

If you're looking for something more unique, phones like the iQOO Z3 make good Father's Day Gift Ideas. Plus, devices like Poco X4 Pro, iQOO Z6 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and even the newly launched Oppo K10 5G are worth considering.

OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Epandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (1/28A/41/77/78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery Moto G71 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTEC

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Zero 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with XOS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO A74 5G Price: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery Realme 9 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery Realme 9 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 9 5G SE Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery Realme Narzo 50 5G Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

