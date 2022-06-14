ENGLISH

    Father's Day Gift Ideas: Best Budget 5G Smartphones To Gift Your Father

    By
    |

    Father's Day is right around the corner, making it the best time to make your dad feel special. If you're looking for a unique gifting idea for Father's Day, we have the best list right here. The Father's Day Gift Ideas from Gizbot suggest some of the best budget 5G smartphones gift your father. The Father's Day Gift Ideas include mobiles from top brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Poco, Redmi, Samsung, and many more. Here's all you need to know about budget 5G phones for Father's Day Gift Ideas.

     
    Father's Day Gift Ideas: Best Budget 5G Smartphones To Gift

    The Father's Day Gift Ideas include top brands like Samsung. For instance, you can get budget 5G phones like Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. One can also check out phones like OnePlus Nord CE 2Lite 5G and Oppo A74 5G for Father's Day.

    Other devices like the Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 10T, and the Mi 10i also make great Father's Day Gift Ideas. Buyers can also check out Motorola 5G phones at a budget like the Moto G51 5G and the Moto G71 5G. Additionally, the Realme 9 series and the Realme 8 series also make ideal Father's Day gifts on a budget.

    If you're looking for something more unique, phones like the iQOO Z3 make good Father's Day Gift Ideas. Plus, devices like Poco X4 Pro, iQOO Z6 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and even the newly launched Oppo K10 5G are worth considering.

    OPPO K10 5G

    OPPO K10 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Epandable memory with microSD
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 21,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
    • 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (1/28A/41/77/78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM

    Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 20,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery
    Moto G71 5G

    Moto G71 5G

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 11
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Vivo T1 6GB RAM

    Vivo T1 6GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 15,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTEC
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO X4 Pro

    POCO X4 Pro

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Zero 5G

    Infinix Zero 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A74 5G

    OPPO A74 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 9 Pro

    Realme 9 Pro

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 9 5G SE

    Realme 9 5G SE

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme Narzo 50 5G

    Realme Narzo 50 5G

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery

