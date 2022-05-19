Realme Narzo 50 5G Review: Powerful Performance On A Budget

The Realme Narzo 50 5G brings several powerful features to the table. It comes with the next-gen processor, supports 5G, features a large battery, and much more. That said, the phone still lacks in a couple of departments. I've discussed all these points in depth in this review.

Specifications

CPU: Dimensity 810 5G Processor

GPU: Arm Mali-G57 MC2

RAM: Up to 6GB

Storage: Up to 128GB

Display: 6.7-inch 90Hz LCD

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W Dart Charge

Realme Narzo 50 5G Design: Built For Single-Hand Use

The Realme Narzo 50 is one of the sleekest phones in this segment, packing the signature Kevlar speed texture. The rear panel is smooth but surprisingly doesn't smudge much. The phone is built for single-hand use, which makes it further handy. The power button is embedded with a fingerprint sensor.

The phone also includes rounded edges with a noticeable camera bump. The plastic build makes it lightweight and Realme notes it's designed to be high tear-resistant. The Realme Narzo 50 5G reviewed here is the Hyper Blue color variant and makes quite a statement. It's also available in the Hype Black color model, which you can choose if you want something sober.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Display: Decent, Can Be Better

Upfront, the Realme Narzo 50 5G packs a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Users have more screen real estate with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. I used the Realme Narzo 50 5G for a wide range of activities, both indoors and outdoors.

The phone offers 600 nits of peak brightness, which is good especially if you're indoors. However, it wasn't the same when I used it outside. This is even more critical if you're using the Realme Narzo 50 5G for gaming and sitting at an outdoor café. The display on the phone is good for everyday use, but it could have been better.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Benchmark Evaluation

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50 5G draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with 5G support. The chipset is paired with ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable RAM by up to 5GB and also included a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

The Dimensity 810 5G chip is a capable one and packs several upgrades when compared to its last-gen Dimensity 720 SoC. I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine how well the Realme Narzo 50 5G performs.

Firstly, I ran the Geekbench 5 benchmark test, and the Realme Narzo 50 5G scored 603 and 1760 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. This shows the phone offers decent performance, especially for everyday use. Additionally, I ran the 3D Mark gamer's benchmark test. Here, the phone scored 1337, indicating it can run high-end games seamlessly.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Performance: Fast And Smooth

The Realme Narzo 50 5G with the Dimensity 810 SoC promises smooth, unprecedented performance - and it delivers. I used the phone for many activities like streaming videos, editing my photos, casual browsing, and so on. I also played a couple of games on the device like Battlegrounds Mobile.

The overall performance of the Realme Narzo 50 5G has been very good. I had a glitch-free experience, no matter the app that I was running. Graphics heavy games like BGMI also run seamlessly, thanks to the powerful processor. Plus, the expandable RAM allows you to convert the phone to a hard-core gaming device.

The 5G support on it further makes it ideal for the long run. Plus, the Realme Narzo 50 5G ships with Android 12 OS with the Realme UI custom skin on top. This includes a few pre-loaded apps and services, which are pretty good to use.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Cameras: Pretty Basic

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is a phone that's emphasized the performance and specs under the hood. The Diemsnity 810 is a powerful processor, especially for a device in this segment. So naturally, Realme had to cut down on a few other features, which brings us to the cameras of the Realme Narzo 50 5G.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G packs a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP along with a B&W lens. The cameras are petty basic, especially when you compare with other phones in this segment. You get all the goodies of the Realme camera software like Night mode, Portrait, Street mode, and so on.

There's also an 8MP AI Beauty Selfie camera in the front. Plus, the Realme UI brings in additional editing tools and filters to play around with. But the lack of a macro lens is a huge downside to the Realme Narzo 50 5G.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Battery: Powerful

As I said earlier, Realme has emphasized a lot of the specs under the hood. This is also evident with the powerful 5,000 mAh battery and the 33W fast charging support it comes with. The massive battery ensures you never run out of juice for a day on a single charge.

Plus, the fast charging support offers you a 100 percent charge in roughly an hour and a half. Realme has also ensured the phone doesn't drain out fast with features like smart 5G power saving, which senses the surrounding signal and switches between 4G and 5G.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Verdict: The Affordable 5G Phone

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is aggressively priced in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment, starting at just Rs. 13,999. Most phones in this segment offer 4G support with upgraded features in display or cameras. On the other hand, Realme Narzo 50 5G has changed the game with upgraded specs, 5G support, and an advanced battery.

If these are the feature you're looking for, get the Realme Narzo 50 5G. But if you want AMOLED or OLED displays, enhanced cameras, and other such features, this Realme phone isn't for you. Make the choice based on your needs, while also checking the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, which offers more tweaked upgrades.