Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G First Impression Review: Good, Bad, And X-Factor
With the sub-brand Narzo, Realme offers great value-for-money entry-level and mid-range smartphones which are slightly more cost-effective compared to the regular Realme smartphones. The company has now launched the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, the most powerful and most expensive Narzo smartphone, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC.
The base model of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G costs Rs. 21,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant will be available for Rs. 23,999. You can get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000, hence, you can get the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G for as low as Rs. 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM, and the 8GB model will be available for Rs. 21,999.
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is being marketed as a mid-range 5G-capable gaming smartphone. Here is our first impression of the Realme Narzo, which is also the most affordable Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC-powered smartphone in India.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G First Impression Review: The Good
On paper, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G stands out for a couple of features. First, it has an FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. What's more interesting is that the phone has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. I also like the fact that the phone comes with a built-in soft screen protector.
Another highlight of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is one of the best mid-range 5G chipsets. The smartphone also offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. During my brief time with the device, I did not face any issues and the whole experience of using the smartphone felt very smooth.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G First Impression Review: The Bad
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G feels like a compelling mid-range 5G smartphone. However, it is not a perfect smartphone and has its flaws. For one, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G does not have a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The company should have at least offered a hybrid microSD card slot if not a dedicated one.
While I liked the fact that the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G ships with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3 skin on top, it is just filled with a lot of bloatware. Although you can uninstall some of the third-party apps, the phone still has a lot of third-party apps that you cannot remove from the device.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G First Impression Review: X-Factors
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos, and the device has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The combination of an efficient processor and a large-sized battery helps the phone deliver all-day battery life.
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G supports five 5G bands, and the phone supports 5G networks on both SIM slots. Overall, for the asking price the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G looks like a compelling mid-range smartphone with the latest Android OS. Stay tuned to our full review to learn more about Realme's latest offering and the most powerful Narzo smartphone, period.
