Realme Narzo 50 Pro To Arrive As Toned-Down Realme 9 Pro+ 5G On May 18 In India

oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Narzo 50 5G series is all set to launch on May 18 in India. The brand will bring two models namely - the Realme Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Realme's product manager Sreehari confirmed the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

Besides, rumors and leaks have already revealed the expected price and features of both the devices. While the company is yet to officially announce it. Going by the leaked features of the Narzo 50 Pro, it seems the smartphone is none other than the affordable version of the Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro Expected Features

The design of the upcoming handset has not been revealed yet. In terms of features, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro is said to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1000nits brightness, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit; however, the charging speed is still under wraps.

For imaging, it is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the Narzo 50 Pro will come with a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Other features will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, health monitoring features, and so on.

As far as the price is concerned, the device is said to be launched starting at Rs. 22,000 which is most likely for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There will also be the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro: Is It An Affordable Realme 9 Pro+ 5G?

The screen size, processor, and camera specs of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro are similar to the Realme 9 Pro+. Also, the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Narzo 50 Pro will double as a heart rate monitor.

The Realme 9 Pro+ is selling starting at Rs. 24,999, while the Narzo 50 Pro is rumored to start at Rs. 22,000. With the bank offers, it is believed to be available under Rs. 20,000. However, it's better to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for May 18 launch.

