Xiaomi Offering YouTube Premium Membership For Free With Every Smartphone Purchase
Xiaomi is a popular brand in India, offering a wide range of smartphones and other IoT devices. However, the competition for affordable, mid-range, and premium smartphones has gotten fierce. In the latest attempt, Xiaomi is offering YouTube Premium Membership for free on every new purchase.
This gives users a chance to get a premium experience when they purchase a new Xiaomi smartphone. Here's the list of Xiaomi phones that are eligible for YouTube Premium Membership for free.
Buyers can get a free YouTube Premium Membership when they get a Xiaomi 11T Pro for Rs. 41,999. The offer is also available on the Xiaomi 11i 5G, which costs Rs. 26,999 after discount. These phones are also available with bank discounts, cashback offers, and even no-cost EMI offers.
More premium smartphones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is also available with free YouTube Premium Membership. This flagship smartphone with high-end cameras cost Rs. 84,999 but it's now available for just Rs. 66,999. The newly launched Xiaomi Pad 5 is also available with the free YouTube Premium Membership, costing just Rs. 26,999.
Apart from Xiaomi smartphones, the free YouTube Premium Membership offer is also available on Redmi smartphones. These include the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi Note 11S. One can purchase these Redmi phones and get free YouTube Premium Membership.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,999
Offers:
- Up to Rs. 4,500 Instant Discount* on ICICI Bank Cards & EMI
- Rs. 1,000 Discount on All Bank Cards on Minimum swipe of Rs. 35,999
- Rs. 5,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange
- Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney
- Get 3 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- 0% Interest Up to 12 Months
- Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card
Xiaomi 11i 5G
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Offers:
- Up to Rs. 2,500 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI
- Rs. 2,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange
- Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney
- Get 3 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs.500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet
- No Cost EMI Available
- Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Deal Price: Rs. 66,999 ; MRP: Rs. 84,999
Offers:
- Flat Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI
- Extra Rs. 4,000 Discount
- Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney
- Get 3 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- Rs. 4,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange
- No Cost EMI Available
- Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card
Xiaomi Pad 5
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,999
Offers:
- Up to Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with HDFC Cards & EMI
- Up to Rs. 7,500 cashback | 0% Interest Up to 6 months with ZestMoney
- No Cost EMI Available
- Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet
Redmi Note 11 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
- Up to Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with ICICI Bank Credit Card & Credit EMI
- Up to Rs. 15,500 off with Mi exchange
- No Cost EMI Available
- Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet
- Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G,8GB+256GB, Mirage Blue
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,999
Offers:
- Upto Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI
- Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney
- Rs. 2,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange
- Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- No Cost EMI Available
- Buy any Smartphone and avail up to Rs. 1,500 Discount on accessories. Select the products on checkout page
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
Redmi Note 11 (6GB+128GB, Horizon Blue)
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Offers:
- Up to Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI on 4GB+64GB
- Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- Up to Rs. 16,500 Discount with Mi Exchange
- Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
Redmi Note 11S (8GB+128GB, Horizon Blue)
Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999
Offers:
- Up to Rs. 1,250 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI
- Additional Rs. 3,000 off with Mi exchange | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi exchange
- No Cost EMI Available
- Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
- Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet
Redmi Note 11T 5G (8GB+128GB, Aquamarine Blue)
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999
Offers:
- Flat Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with HDFC Cards & EMI
- Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free
- Buy any Smartphone and avail up to Rs. 1,500 Discount on accessories. Select the products on checkout page
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
- Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet
