Xiaomi Offering YouTube Premium Membership For Free With Every Smartphone Purchase Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi is a popular brand in India, offering a wide range of smartphones and other IoT devices. However, the competition for affordable, mid-range, and premium smartphones has gotten fierce. In the latest attempt, Xiaomi is offering YouTube Premium Membership for free on every new purchase.

This gives users a chance to get a premium experience when they purchase a new Xiaomi smartphone. Here's the list of Xiaomi phones that are eligible for YouTube Premium Membership for free.

Buyers can get a free YouTube Premium Membership when they get a Xiaomi 11T Pro for Rs. 41,999. The offer is also available on the Xiaomi 11i 5G, which costs Rs. 26,999 after discount. These phones are also available with bank discounts, cashback offers, and even no-cost EMI offers.

More premium smartphones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is also available with free YouTube Premium Membership. This flagship smartphone with high-end cameras cost Rs. 84,999 but it's now available for just Rs. 66,999. The newly launched Xiaomi Pad 5 is also available with the free YouTube Premium Membership, costing just Rs. 26,999.

Apart from Xiaomi smartphones, the free YouTube Premium Membership offer is also available on Redmi smartphones. These include the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi Note 11S. One can purchase these Redmi phones and get free YouTube Premium Membership.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,999

Offers: Up to Rs. 4,500 Instant Discount* on ICICI Bank Cards & EMI

Rs. 1,000 Discount on All Bank Cards on Minimum swipe of Rs. 35,999

Rs. 5,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange

Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney

Get 3 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

0% Interest Up to 12 Months

Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card Read Full Specifications Xiaomi 11i 5G Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

Offers: Up to Rs. 2,500 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI

Rs. 2,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange

Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney

Get 3 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs.500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet

No Cost EMI Available

Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card Read Full Specifications Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Deal Price: Rs. 66,999 ; MRP: Rs. 84,999

Offers: Flat Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI

Extra Rs. 4,000 Discount

Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney

Get 3 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

Rs. 4,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange

No Cost EMI Available

Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card Read Full Specifications Xiaomi Pad 5 Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,999

Offers: Up to Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with HDFC Cards & EMI

Up to Rs. 7,500 cashback | 0% Interest Up to 6 months with ZestMoney

No Cost EMI Available

Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet Read Full Specifications Redmi Note 11 Pro Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 Up to Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with ICICI Bank Credit Card & Credit EMI

Up to Rs. 15,500 off with Mi exchange

No Cost EMI Available

Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet

Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free Read Full Specifications Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G,8GB+256GB, Mirage Blue Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,999

Offers: Upto Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI

Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback and 0% interest on 6 month EMI with ZestMoney

Rs. 2,000 Exchange Bonus | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi Exchange

Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

No Cost EMI Available

Buy any Smartphone and avail up to Rs. 1,500 Discount on accessories. Select the products on checkout page

Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year! Read Full Specifications Redmi Note 11 (6GB+128GB, Horizon Blue) Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

Offers: Up to Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI on 4GB+64GB

Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

Up to Rs. 16,500 Discount with Mi Exchange

Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet

Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year! Read Full Specifications Redmi Note 11S (8GB+128GB, Horizon Blue) Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999

Offers: Up to Rs. 1,250 Instant Discount* with ICICI Cards & EMI

Additional Rs. 3,000 off with Mi exchange | Up to Rs. 16,500 off with Mi exchange

No Cost EMI Available

Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!

Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet Read Full Specifications Redmi Note 11T 5G (8GB+128GB, Aquamarine Blue) Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

Offers: Flat Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount* with HDFC Cards & EMI

Get 2 months of Youtube Premium Membership Free

Buy any Smartphone and avail up to Rs. 1,500 Discount on accessories. Select the products on checkout page

Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!

Use Code MBK500 | Up to Rs. 500 Cashback on MobiKwik wallet Read Full Specifications

