Buying Guide: Best High End 12 GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In 2022

Gone are the days when smartphones were stuck with low memory. Now, we have smartphones that are more powerful than laptops as these devices use high-capacity RAM. Of late, it has become quite a common scenario to come across smartphones that feature 12GB of RAM.

Undoubtedly, these devices that use 12GB of RAM perform well and deliver the exceptional performance that users can expect from them. Having said that, here we have listed a slew of smartphones with 12GB of RAM that you can purchase in India in 2022.

Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screen

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Google Pixel 6 Pro Price: Rs. 67,499

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera

11MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price: Rs. 1,49,990

Key Specs

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery iQOO 9 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Price: Rs. 64,900

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO Reno7 Pro Price: Rs. 37,123

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 79,990

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi 12 Pro 12GB RAM Price: Rs. 62,999

Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800 mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,28,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB Price: Rs. 71,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

