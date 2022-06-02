Just In
Buying Guide: Best High End 12 GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In 2022
Gone are the days when smartphones were stuck with low memory. Now, we have smartphones that are more powerful than laptops as these devices use high-capacity RAM. Of late, it has become quite a common scenario to come across smartphones that feature 12GB of RAM.
Undoubtedly, these devices that use 12GB of RAM perform well and deliver the exceptional performance that users can expect from them. Having said that, here we have listed a slew of smartphones with 12GB of RAM that you can purchase in India in 2022.
Vivo X80 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screen
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Price: Rs. 67,499
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 11MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Price: Rs. 1,49,990
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 4MP Under display camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
iQOO 9 Pro 5G 12GB RAM
Price: Rs. 64,900
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO Reno7 Pro
Price: Rs. 37,123
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Price: Rs. 79,990
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro 12GB RAM
Price: Rs. 62,999
Key Specs
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800 mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,28,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB
Price: Rs. 71,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
