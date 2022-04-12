ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best 12 GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 40,000

    By
    |

    Looking for a smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM and does not cost more than Rs. 40,000? We have got you covered. We have listed some of the best Android smartphones with a whopping 12GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 40,000 in India.

     
    We have included smartphones like the OPPO Reno7 Pro, iQOO 9 SE 256GB, and even the OnePlus Nord 2, which offers up to 256GB of storage. Check out all the best-selling affordable smartphones with up to 12GB of RAM in India.

    OPPO Reno7 Pro

    Price: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 38,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo X60 Pro
     

    Price: Rs. 49,000
    Key Specs

    • 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • GPS/GLONASS
    • USB Type-C
    • 4,200 mAh Battery
    iQOO 9 SE 256GB

    Price: Rs. 33,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
    iQOO 7 12GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 35,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
    OnePlus Nord 2 256GB

    Price: Rs. 34,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Vivo V23 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 34,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • USB Type-C audio
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,200mAh (typ) battery
    Realme GT Neo 2 5G

    Price: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery

