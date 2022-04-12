Buying Guide: Best 12 GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 40,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Looking for a smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM and does not cost more than Rs. 40,000? We have got you covered. We have listed some of the best Android smartphones with a whopping 12GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 40,000 in India.

We have included smartphones like the OPPO Reno7 Pro, iQOO 9 SE 256GB, and even the OnePlus Nord 2, which offers up to 256GB of storage. Check out all the best-selling affordable smartphones with up to 12GB of RAM in India.

OPPO Reno7 Pro Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,900

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Vivo X60 Pro Price: Rs. 49,000

Key Specs

6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display

3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS/GLONASS

USB Type-C

4,200 mAh Battery iQOO 9 SE 256GB Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO 7 12GB RAM Price: Rs. 35,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus Nord 2 256GB Price: Rs. 34,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Vivo V23 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200mAh (typ) battery Realme GT Neo 2 5G Price: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery

