Buying Guide: Best 12 GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 40,000
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Looking for a smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM and does not cost more than Rs. 40,000? We have got you covered. We have listed some of the best Android smartphones with a whopping 12GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 40,000 in India.
We have included smartphones like the OPPO Reno7 Pro, iQOO 9 SE 256GB, and even the OnePlus Nord 2, which offers up to 256GB of storage. Check out all the best-selling affordable smartphones with up to 12GB of RAM in India.
OPPO Reno7 Pro
Price: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 38,900
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo X60 Pro
Price: Rs. 49,000
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- GPS/GLONASS
- USB Type-C
- 4,200 mAh Battery
iQOO 9 SE 256GB
Price: Rs. 33,990
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
iQOO 7 12GB RAM
Price: Rs. 35,990
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Nord 2 256GB
Price: Rs. 34,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Vivo V23 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200mAh (typ) battery
Realme GT Neo 2 5G
Price: Rs. 35,999
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery
Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
