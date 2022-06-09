Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On High-End Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

High-end smartphones above Rs. 50,000 come with top specs, premium features, and so on. If you're looking for high-end smartphones, the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is the best place to head top. Top premium brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others are available here. The best part is the whopping discount on these high-end smartphones, which makes them slightly more affordable. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale.

The Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is offering a huge discount on Samsung phones. These include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which is a premium foldable phone costing Rs. 1,60,998. Other phones like the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 series are also at a discount. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G costs just Rs. 91,999.

Apart from these, buyers can also check out the iPhone series at the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. For instance, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max cost just Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 1,54,800, respectively. Additionally, the new iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 79,900.

Apple and Samsung aside, other Android high-end phones are also available at a discount at the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. These include the iQOO 9 SE 5G and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. additionally, the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is offering the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G HyperPhone for just Rs. 37,999.

Best Mobiles in India