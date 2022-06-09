ENGLISH

    Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On High-End Smartphones

    By
    |

    High-end smartphones above Rs. 50,000 come with top specs, premium features, and so on. If you're looking for high-end smartphones, the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is the best place to head top. Top premium brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others are available here. The best part is the whopping discount on these high-end smartphones, which makes them slightly more affordable. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale.

     
    Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On High-End Smartphones

    The Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is offering a huge discount on Samsung phones. These include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which is a premium foldable phone costing Rs. 1,60,998. Other phones like the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 series are also at a discount. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G costs just Rs. 91,999.

    Apart from these, buyers can also check out the iPhone series at the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. For instance, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max cost just Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 1,54,800, respectively. Additionally, the new iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 79,900.

    Apple and Samsung aside, other Android high-end phones are also available at a discount at the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. These include the iQOO 9 SE 5G and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. additionally, the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is offering the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G HyperPhone for just Rs. 37,999.

    New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,64,800 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,54,800 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (6% Off)

    New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 6% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,54,800 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,09,989 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,60,998 ; You Save: Rs. 48,991 (23% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,60,998 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 99,989 ; Deal Price: Rs. 75,999 ; You Save: Rs. 23,990 (23% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,19,989 ; Deal Price: Rs. 91,999 ; You Save: Rs. 27,990 (23% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 91,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,18,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,999 (10% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at 10% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 84,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 66,999 ; You Save: Rs. 18,000 (21%)

    Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 66,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone 13

    Apple iPhone 13

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 (9% Off)

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,009 (15% Off)

    iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (13% Off)

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone 12

    Apple iPhone 12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 59,900 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 69,900 (14% Off)

    Apple iPhone 12 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,900 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (24% off)

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 24% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 87,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (8% off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 87,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Google Pixel 6 Pro (Black)

    Google Pixel 6 Pro (Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 70,440 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,47,000 (52% Off)

    Google Pixel 6 Pro (Black) is available at 52% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 70,440 onwards during the sale.

