Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones
Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is here. During the offer period, Amazon will offer discounts on budget and affordable smartphones from brands like Redmi, Realme, Oppo, iQOO, and Samsung.
If you have been waiting for the right time to get a new smartphone with lots of discounts, then check out some of the greatest deals available during the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022.
iQOO Z6
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)
iQOO Z6 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10 Prime
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 (23% Off)
Redmi 10 Prime is available at 23% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 (20% Off)
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50A
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 (12% Off)
Realme narzo 50A is available at 12% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 (18% Off)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A54
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,489 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 (17% Off)
OPPO A54 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,489 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 (19% Off)
Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 (19% Off)
Realme Narzo 50 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Spark 8 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,699 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ( 28% off)
Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available at 28% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,699 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 12,499 ( 18% off)
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10499 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Spark 8C
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 (20% off)
Tecno Spark 8C is available at 20% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
Tecno POVA Neo
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 (13% off)
Tecno POVA Neo is available at 13% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
