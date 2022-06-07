ENGLISH

    Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is here. During the offer period, Amazon will offer discounts on budget and affordable smartphones from brands like Redmi, Realme, Oppo, iQOO, and Samsung.

     
    Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Best Budget Phones

    If you have been waiting for the right time to get a new smartphone with lots of discounts, then check out some of the greatest deals available during the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022.

    iQOO Z6

    iQOO Z6

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)

    iQOO Z6 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 (23% Off)

    Redmi 10 Prime is available at 23% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro
     

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 (20% Off)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50A

    Realme Narzo 50A

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 (12% Off)

    Realme narzo 50A is available at 12% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S

    Redmi Note 10S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A54

    OPPO A54

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,489 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 (17% Off)

    OPPO A54 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,489 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 (19% Off)

    Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50

    Realme Narzo 50

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 (19% Off)

    Realme Narzo 50 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,699 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ( 28% off)

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available at 28% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,699 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 12,499 ( 18% off)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10499 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 8C

    Tecno Spark 8C

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 (20% off)

    Tecno Spark 8C is available at 20% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno POVA Neo

    Tecno POVA Neo

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 (13% off)

    Tecno POVA Neo is available at 13% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 3:01 [IST]
