Father's Day Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Planning to gift a new smartphone to your dad on Father's Day? And looking for an affordable offering? To help you choose the right smartphone, we have come up with a list of smartphones that offer the best feature and cost less than Rs. 10,000.

Phones like the Moto E32s 64GB, Samsung Galaxy M12, and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 offer great value for money. Check out the complete list of smartphones that are great gifting options that just costs less than Rs. 10,000.

Moto E32s 64GB Price: Rs. 9,299

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 (6x Cortex-A55 and 2x Cortex-A75 cores) 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

16MP +2MP depth, and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 (6x Cortex-A55 and 2x Cortex-A75 cores) 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 20.6:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE,

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Hot 10S Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 440 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Vivo Y01 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.51"HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12 nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; expandable up to 1TB

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (2 nano SIMs + 1 micro SD)

Rear Camera: 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture

Front Camera: 5MP with f/2.2 aperture, Rear flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Hot 12 Play Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50i Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10A Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C31 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

13MP +2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO M2 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo Y01 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.51"HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12 nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; expandable up to 1TB

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (2 nano SIMs + 1 micro SD)

Rear Camera: 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture

Front Camera: 5MP with f/2.2 aperture, Rear flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Micromax IN 2C Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 420 nits brightness

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India