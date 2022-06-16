Just In
Father's Day Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India
Planning to gift a new smartphone to your dad on Father's Day? And looking for an affordable offering? To help you choose the right smartphone, we have come up with a list of smartphones that offer the best feature and cost less than Rs. 10,000.
Phones like the Moto E32s 64GB, Samsung Galaxy M12, and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 offer great value for money. Check out the complete list of smartphones that are great gifting options that just costs less than Rs. 10,000.
Moto E32s 64GB
Price: Rs. 9,299
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 (6x Cortex-A55 and 2x Cortex-A75 cores) 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 16MP +2MP depth, and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M12
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 (6x Cortex-A55 and 2x Cortex-A75 cores) 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 20.6:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy F12
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Hot 10S
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 440 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Vivo Y01
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.51"HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12 nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; expandable up to 1TB
- Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (2 nano SIMs + 1 micro SD)
- Rear Camera: 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture
- Front Camera: 5MP with f/2.2 aperture, Rear flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 12 Play
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Realme Narzo 50i
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10A
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme C31Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- 1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 13MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Tecno Spark 8 Pro
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
POCO M2
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo Y01
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.51"HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12 nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; expandable up to 1TB
- Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (2 nano SIMs + 1 micro SD)
- Rear Camera: 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture
- Front Camera: 5MP with f/2.2 aperture, Rear flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 11 2022
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Micromax IN 2C
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 420 nits brightness
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
