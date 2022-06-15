ENGLISH

    List Of Best Wi-Fi 6 Enabled Sub-30K Smartphones In India

    By
    |

    Smartphones are all about a connected ecosystem of apps and services. Since we are always connected to the internet to consume media and information, our handsets must have the latest Wi-Fi standard to offer seamless data accessibility. The Wi-Fi 6 is a new standard for wireless connections that reduces congestion to enable a faster and more reliable internet experience.

     
    If you are buying a new smartphone in 2022, make sure it has the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Here we have compiled a list of sub-30K handsets that offer the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Let's take a look.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

    Price: Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

    Price: Rs. 26,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Vivo T1 Pro 5G
     

    Price: Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM
    • 128GB Internal storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    Price: Rs. 27,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Realme 9 Pro Plus

    Price: Rs. 24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    iQOO Z6 Pro

    Price: Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 21,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Price: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Mi 11i

    Price: Rs. 22,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 6
    • USB Type-C
    • 4,520 mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Price: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    OPPO Reno7

    Price: Rs. 28,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO Reno6 5G

    Price: Rs. 29,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.43 Inch FHD+ 90Hz Display
    • 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 4,300 mAh Battery
    Realme GT Master Edition 5G

    Price: Rs. 24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200 mAh (minimum) battery
    iQOO 7

    Price: Rs. 29,759
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,400 mAh (Typical) battery
    iQOO Z5 5G

    Price: Rs. 23,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
