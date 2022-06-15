List Of Best Wi-Fi 6 Enabled Sub-30K Smartphones In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones are all about a connected ecosystem of apps and services. Since we are always connected to the internet to consume media and information, our handsets must have the latest Wi-Fi standard to offer seamless data accessibility. The Wi-Fi 6 is a new standard for wireless connections that reduces congestion to enable a faster and more reliable internet experience.

If you are buying a new smartphone in 2022, make sure it has the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Here we have compiled a list of sub-30K handsets that offer the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Let's take a look.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price: Rs. 26,499

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB Internal storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Realme 9 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery iQOO Z6 Pro Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 11i Price: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.1

5G SA/NSA

4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

USB Type-C

4,520 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno6 5G Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs

6.43 Inch FHD+ 90Hz Display

2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP+8MP+2MP Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4,300 mAh Battery Realme GT Master Edition 5G Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200 mAh (minimum) battery iQOO 7 Price: Rs. 29,759

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO Z5 5G Price: Rs. 23,990

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

