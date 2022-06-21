Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones In India: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Poco F4, Redmi Note 11, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Here we bring the most trending smartphones from last week. As one can expect, this list does include some of the prominent high-end flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This week, we also have a few new contenders for the position of the most trending smartphones in India. Upcoming devices like the Poco F4 5G and Nothing Phone 1 are also on the list. Check out the complete list of the most trending smartphones of this week in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Poco F4 Rumoured Key Specs 6.67 inches AMOLED Screen

Android 12, MIUI 13 for POCO

Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G

256GB of Internal Storage

8GB of RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Poco X4 GT Rumoured Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144 variable refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

IR sensor, X-axis linear motors

Splash resistant (IP53)

5G SA/NSA

5,080 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera, 1080p video recording

5G SA/NSA

5,080 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India