Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones In India: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Poco F4, Redmi Note 11, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Here we bring the most trending smartphones from last week. As one can expect, this list does include some of the prominent high-end flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.
This week, we also have a few new contenders for the position of the most trending smartphones in India. Upcoming devices like the Poco F4 5G and Nothing Phone 1 are also on the list. Check out the complete list of the most trending smartphones of this week in India.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco F4
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android 12, MIUI 13 for POCO
- Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G
- 256GB of Internal Storage
- 8GB of RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Poco X4 GT
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144 variable refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- IR sensor, X-axis linear motors
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- 5G SA/NSA
- 5,080 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone XR
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera, 1080p video recording
- 5G SA/NSA
- 5,080 mAh battery
Comments
Read More About: most trending smartphones smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
