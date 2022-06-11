List Of Best Flagship Non-Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Planning to buy a flagship smartphone but don't trust Chinese brands? We've rounded up the best high-end smartphones available in India that don't originate from leading Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme.

The list features the most premium smartphones from Samsung, Asus, Google, and Apple and an exceptional handset from LG. Although LG has stopped manufacturing handsets, the mentioned device makes for a good purchase even after LG's exit from the smartphone market. Let's take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Google Pixel 6 Price: Rs. 44,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

4,614 mAh battery LG Wing Price: Rs. 80,000

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP pop-up front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Rs. 72,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 12MP +10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700 mAh battery Google Pixel 6 Pro Price: Rs. 71,750

Key Specs

6.7 inches P-OLED bezel-less display

50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera

11.1MP Front Camera

128GB of internal storage

12GB RAM

Mali-G78 MP20 GPU Chipset

5,003 mAh battery with 30W Fast Charging and Wireless Charging Apple iPhone 12 Mini Price: Rs. 69,900

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 2,227 mAh Battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Price: Rs. 1,19,900

Key Specs

5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price: Rs. 84,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 3,687 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price: Rs. 84,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

12MP 12MP (ultra-wide) f/2.2 1.22μm Pixel Size; LED flash, HDR10+, OIS, Up to 8x digital zoom; Video: Up to 4K 60fps

10MP Front Camera

5G

3,300 mAh (Typical) battery Asus 8z Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs

5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ZenUI 8, upgradable to Android 12

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price: Rs. 1,44,999

Key Specs

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery

