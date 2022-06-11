Just In
List Of Best Flagship Non-Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India
Planning to buy a flagship smartphone but don't trust Chinese brands? We've rounded up the best high-end smartphones available in India that don't originate from leading Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme.
The list features the most premium smartphones from Samsung, Asus, Google, and Apple and an exceptional handset from LG. Although LG has stopped manufacturing handsets, the mentioned device makes for a good purchase even after LG's exit from the smartphone market. Let's take a look.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,29,900
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Google Pixel 6
Price: Rs. 44,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,614 mAh battery
LG Wing
Price: Rs. 80,000
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP pop-up front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22
Price: Rs. 72,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 12MP +10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 3,700 mAh battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Price: Rs. 71,750
Key Specs
- 6.7 inches P-OLED bezel-less display
- 50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 11.1MP Front Camera
- 128GB of internal storage
- 12GB RAM
- Mali-G78 MP20 GPU Chipset
- 5,003 mAh battery with 30W Fast Charging and Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Price: Rs. 69,900
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Li-Ion 2,227 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Price: Rs. 1,19,900
Key Specs
- 5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Price: Rs. 84,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,29,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Li-Ion 3,687 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Price: Rs. 84,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 12MP 12MP (ultra-wide) f/2.2 1.22μm Pixel Size; LED flash, HDR10+, OIS, Up to 8x digital zoom; Video: Up to 4K 60fps
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G
- 3,300 mAh (Typical) battery
Asus 8z
Price: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ZenUI 8, upgradable to Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Price: Rs. 1,44,999
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 4MP Under display camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
