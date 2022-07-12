List Of Best Zebronics True Wireless Earbuds To Buy In India: Amazon Prime Discount Deals On Zebronics TWS Features oi-Harish Kumar

Zebronics is a popular brand in India, especially for its accessories and wearables. If you're looking for new audio accessories like TWS earbuds, Zebronics has a wide range of gadgets to choose from. Plus, the Amazon Prime Day Discount Deals On Zebronics TWS earbuds further drop the price. The list of Zebronics True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India is explained below:

The Amazon Discount Deals On Zebronics TWS include devices like the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N1 True Wireless Earbuds, which are available for Rs. 1,099. The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb G1 Gaming Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,299.

If you're looking for something less expensive, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 TWS Earbuds are priced at Rs. 899, and the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 5 TWS V5.0 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds are available for Rs. 999 as part of the Amazon Prime Day Discount Deals On Zebronics TWS.

Additionally, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 5 TWS Flash is available for Rs. 999. One also can't miss the Zebronics, Zeb- Sound Bomb S1 Wireless Earbuds for Rs. 1,399 as part of the Amazon Discount Deals On Zebronics TWS.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N1 True Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 1,099

Key Specs

Wireless BT v5.2 TWS earbuds with easy to use touch controls. The unique design with a sliding charging case lid, gives you a premium experience

Experience flawless gaming with the 50ms low latency feature in ZEB-SOUND BOMB N1 TWS earbuds

Environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support and built-in microphone for enabling a high quality calling experience

You can now binge watch series or listen music on the go, without worrying about the usage time, as the battery backup is up to 18H* approx. with the type C charging case

Listen to music with a sound signature having pleasant Trebles and smooth vocals, punchy bass. The earbuds have built in 6mm drivers for a perfect delivery of audio

Stay protected from accidental spills, splashes and make it your gym companion, as the earbuds come with a splash proof design

Trigger voice assistant of your smartphone, be it iOS or Android, with a simple touch control so you could get the work done in an instant

Comes in vibrant color options.Charging cable, extra eartips and a QR code guide provided in the package Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb G1 Gaming Bluetooth Truly Wirelss in Ear Earbuds Price: Rs. 1,299

Key Specs

Bluetooth v5.0 TWS earbuds with dedicated Gaming mode, for a flawless low latency gaming experience.

Notice minute footsteps, bullets passing through and squad calls, as the ZEB-SOUND BOMB G1 earbuds help you give attention to detail, without lag.

Supports AAC codec with compatible BT connections. Inline Remote: No

Consists of 10mm drivers for enjoyable music, punchy bass and crisp Trebles.

Supports call function with the built in microphone.

Flash connect, while you can just open the charging case lid, to instantly pair with your smartphone.

Stay protected from accidental spills, splashes and make it your gym companion, as the earbuds come with a splash proof design. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 TWS Earbuds Price: Rs. 899

Key Specs 6mm Drivers for Immersive Audio Experience

Bluetooth V5.0 Support

Wireless Stereo Sound

Upto 12H Playback (at 50% Volume) , Charging Time - Earphone - 45 minutes, Case - 1.5H, Talk Time - 2-3H, Standby TimE - 6-8H

Voice Assistant Support

Splash Proof

Call Function Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 5 TWS V5.0 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs Bluetooth v5.0 TWS earbuds with easy to use touch controls. True sound bomb with monster battery backup.

Consists of 10mm drivers for enjoyable music and well balanced sound signature.

Supports call function with the built in microphone.

Flash connect, while you can just open the charging case lid, to instantly pair with your smartphone.

Stay protected from accidental spills, splashes and make it your gym companion, as the earbuds come with a splash proof design.

With the Voice assistant support on Android and iOS devices, get your work done quickly and easily.

Type C port with the portable charging case. Battery backup of up to 22H* approx. with the charging case. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 5 TWS Flash Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs Bluetooth v5.0 TWS earbuds with easy to use touch controls. True sound bomb with monster battery backup.

Consists of 10mm drivers for enjoyable music and well balanced sound signature.

Supports call function with the built in microphone.

Flash connect, while you can just open the charging case lid, to instantly pair with your smartphone.

Stay protected from accidental spills, splashes and make it your gym companion, as the earbuds come with a splash proof design.

With the Voice assistant support on Android and iOS devices, get your work done quickly and easily.

Type C port with the portable charging case. Battery backup of up to 22H* approx. with the charging case. Zebronics, Zeb- Sound Bomb S1 Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 1,399

Key Specs Compact Design: ZEB-SOUND BOMB S1 wireless earbuds have a premium build and its Compact Design makes it not only stylish but elegant too. Speaker Impedance : 16Ω

18Hrs playback time with portable charging case: Bob your head to the music with upto 18 hrs of playback time with the portable and compact charging case

On the go charging: No hassles of carrying a charger as you can charge on the go with the portable and compact charging case

Touch Control: Media controls or voice assistance just do it with a touch sensor on the earphones

Supports Voice assistance: Ask away all your queries and get instant replies from voice assistant for Android/iOS devices

Call function: ZEB-SOUNDBOMB comes with built in mic for you to communicate hands-free

Deep Bass: Add a punch to your playlist. Get the ultimate bass experience when you listen to your favourite music

