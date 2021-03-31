Mi Band 6 Vs OnePlus Band: Which One’s Better And Why? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi recently introduced the Mi Band 6, with several upgrades including the blood oxygen monitoring sensor. The new fitness band is currently available in China and aims to take on several trackers, including the OnePlus Band. We bring you a comparison piece that aims to highlight the best features of the Mi Band 6 and the OnePlus Band.

Mi Band 6 Vs OnePlus Band: Pricing

Let's start with the pricing of the trackers. Currently, the Mi Band 6 is limited to the Chinese market and costs CNY 229 (around Rs. 2,500). The OnePlus Band, on the other hand, costs 2,499. With identical price tags, both trackers really go head-to-head with the features they offer.

Mi Band 6 Vs OnePlus Band: Display, Design Details

Moving onto the display and the design of the fitness trackers, we have the Mi Band 6 with a 1.53-inch AMOLED touch screen display. The Mi Band 6 offers 152 × 486 pixels, up to 450 nits of brightness, 3D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating, and pixel density of 326ppi. The OnePlus Band, in turn, flaunts a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch screen display with 126 x 294 pixels and IP68 certification for dust resistance. The OnePlus Band is also water-resistant, capable of withstanding up to 50 meters underwater for 10 minutes.

Mi Band 6 Vs OnePlus Band: Fitness Sensors

Both fitness trackers come with several sensors onboard. Both the Mi Band 6 and the OnePlus Band include a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, and REM tracker. Particularly, the OnePlus Band comes with an in-built vibration alarm when it detects high-pulse readings. The Mi Band 6 also packs a couple of unique features like a breathing quality tracker, women's health tracker, stress monitor, and more.

Mi Band 6 Vs OnePlus Band: Sports Modes

OnePlus Band is bundled with 13 exercise modes including indoor run, outdoor run, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical trainer, outdoor walk, fat burn run, free training, badminton, pool swimming, yoga, and cricket. On the other hand, the Mi Band 6 packs several new features that include 30 workout modes.

The Mi Band 6 supports workout modes like swimming, exercise, outdoor running, indoor cycling, Zumba, gymnastics, HIIT, stretching, street dancing, walking, cycling, indoor running, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine, Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, elliptical machine, and more.

Mi Band 6 Vs OnePlus Band: Battery

The battery is another important parameter. The Mi Band 6 comes with a 125 mAh battery that delivers up to 14 days of battery life and a magnetic charging connector. On the other hand, the OnePlus Band 6 packs a 100 mAh battery that provides fuel for up to 14 days on a single charge. The band misses out on support for magnetic charging and features a USB Type-A dongle for the purpose.

Mi Band 6 Vs OnePlus Band: Verdict

The specs and features of both the Mi Band 6 and the OnePlus Band overlap, especially with the identical price tags. However, several aspects make the Mi Band 6 a better choice. If you're into fitness, then having more sports options is better, which is provided by the new Xiaomi tracker. Additionally, the magnetic charging tech on the Mi Band 6 makes it a better option than the traditional USB cable on the OnePlus Band. That said, OnePlus is reportedly working on an upgrade to its fitness band, expected to rollout later this year.

