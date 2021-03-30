Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Unveiled With Improved Battery And More Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the global launch event, Xiaomi announced the next-generation fitness band. Well, the Mi Smart Band 6 went official as promised. The fitness band features an AMOLED touch screen display. According to the company, the fitness band has a unique running-track-shaped screen offering almost 50% more screen space than its predecessor.

Mi Smart Band 6 Features

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 comes with support for more than 60 watch faces. It supports more than 30 workout modes including Zumba, gymnastics, HIIT, stretching, street dancing, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, outdoor running, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine, Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating and more.

There is auto-detection for six common fitness activities. It has a SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels and a heart rate sensor. There is sleep tracking capability that includes REM and sleeps breathing quality tracking.

Similar to the Mi Smart Band 5, the latest offering comes with 5ATM water resistance, female health-tracking, deep breathing guidance, and stress monitoring. It is fueled by a 125mAh battery that delivers up to 14 days of battery life and a magnetic charging connector.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications

Mi Band 6 bestows a 1.53-inch AMOLED 24-bit color touch screen display. The screen has a resolution of 152 × 486 pixels, up to ≥450 nits brightness, a 3D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating and pixel density of 326ppi. It has a tri-axis accelerometer, tri-axis Gyro, capacitive wear monitoring sensor, pressure assessment, breathing training, remote shutter control and other notable aspects.

The Mi Smart Band 6 comes with Xiao Ai's voice assistant in the NFC model. The other connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 5.0 LE and NFC, which is optional.

Mi Smart Band 6 Price

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has been launched in Black color with straps available in multiple color options such as Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Green and Pink. When it comes to the pricing, the wearable comes in two variants - a standard variant priced at 229 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,500) and an NFC variant priced at 279 yuan (approx. Rs. 3,000).

It will be available in China from April 2. As of now, there is no word regarding the availability and pricing in India.

