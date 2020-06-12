Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Unveiled: Global Launch Set For Next Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Xiaomi Mi Band series, which is highly acclaimed in the fitness accessories segment has got another new iteration with the launch of the Mi Band 5. this latest generation model is a notable upgrade to the already existing models and the sequel to the Mi Band 4 launched last year. The major improvements that the Mi Band 5 comes with include a larger color AMOLED display, a magnetic charging dock and improved fitness tracking.

Besides the hardware aspects, the Mi Band 5 comes with over 100 new animated watch faces along with characters from popular animated series including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hatsune Miku, Case Closed, and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Also, there are some attractive colored bands to go along with these vibrant watch faces.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Details

Talking about the design change, the incorporation of a magnetically attaching charging dock is a notable one. It features two electrodes sticking out at the bottom of the fitness band and these automatically hook to the charging dock. This aspect eliminates the necessity to detach the tracker from the strap to make sure it charges as in the older generation models. There are new dual-toned straps with the band and these can be removed to interchange the colors.

Detailing on specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED color touch screen display, a scratch-resistant glass, and AF coating. It displays the steps, time, heart rate, weather, notifications, and activities from apps. There is a heart rate sensor and a PPG sensor as well. There are 11 sport modes including indoor cycling, exercise, elliptical machine, rowing machine, swimming, indoor running, etc. More interestingly, the Mi Band 5 comes with PAI health analysis and women's health tracking.

Besides these, the Mi Band 4 successor comes with Xiao AI voice assistant in the NFC model, 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, and a 125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life. In the battery saving mode, it can last up to 20 days.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes in six colorful straps such as Black, Purple, Blue, Orange, Pink, Yellow and Green. It is priced at 189 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,025) for the standard variant and 229 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,455) for the NFC variant. The sale debuts in China from June 18. In the meantime, an official teaser from the company hints that the Mi Band 5 will be launched in the global markets as the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5. And, it is expected to happen as early as next month.

