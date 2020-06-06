Mi Band 5 Image Leak Reveals NFC Support, Avengers Theme News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has a wide portfolio that includes smartphones, TVs, laptops, air purifiers, fitness trackers, and more. Plus, all of these products have been well received, not only in its home market China but in the global scenario as well. With this, Xiaomi is now working on the Mi Band 5 with the launch round the corner.

Fresh details of the specifications of the Mi Band 5 have surfaced online. The new fitness tracker is expected to support NFC for payments. According to TizenHelp, is also shipping with a dedicated sensor to measure stress levels and breathing patterns. A 'Do Not Disturb' mode is also expected on the Mi Band 5.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Expected Features

Firstly, the payment feature is an interesting addition to the Mi Band 5. Its predecessor, the Mi Band 4 also shipped with similar NFC support for payments, which came in as a special edition available only in Russia and worked only with MasterCard standard cards. According to the report by TizenHelp, the Mi Band 5 users can use the new feature to pay for purchases in supermarkets, stores, and even on public transport.

Apart from this, it also comes with a dedicated sensor to measure stress levels and breathing patterns. The source code cited in the report note that this functionality will also provide users with guidance on breathing controls, depending on their stress levels. Users can also expect a Do Not Disturb feature, which will silence their notifications.

Mi Band 5 To Collaborate With Avengers Franchise

The report also talks about the design of the upcoming Mi Band 5. A 1.2-inch color display is expected on the new fitness tracker, which would make it slightly larger than its predecessors. Also, the Mi Band 5 would feature custom watch face as part of the Avengers franchise. The Avengers movie theme would be pre-installed on the Mi Band 5.

The report also notes that Xiaomi's new fitness band won't allow users to answer calls independently. Instead, they can reject calls via the linked smartphone. Xiaomi has announced that it would be rolling out the Mi Band 5 in China on June 11. We'll know more about it then.

Best Mobiles in India