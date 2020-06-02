ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 To Be Unveiled On June 11: What To Expect

    By
    |

    Of late, we have been coming across numerous leaks and speculations regarding the Mi Band 5, which is the next-generation fitness band from the company. Now, it looks like the launch date of the fitness band is nearing as the company announced the same officially via Weibo. However, there is no word regarding the key specs and pricing of the upcoming Mi Band model.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 To Be Unveiled On June 11: What To Expect

     

    As per speculations, the next-generation fitness tracker from Xiaomi will feature a relatively larger display and a redesigned charger with a plug-in type of design. It is said to have support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant and NFC for payments. But these remain uncertain for now.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launch Date

    Going by the Weibo post, the Mi Band 5 will be unveiled on June 11 in its home market China. As of now, there is no clarity regarding when this fitness band will be launched in the global markets including India or its pricing.

    What Features To Expect

    When it comes to expected specifications, the Mi Band 5 is said to be launched with a SpO2 sensor, which is used to measure the blood's oxygen saturation. Apart from this unique sensor, the next-generation Mi Band model is said to arrive with payment support with NFC and Alexa support as mentioned above.

    Besides this, the Mi Band 5 is believed to feature a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function that uses heart rate data to inform users the desired activity level that keeps them healthy. One more information that has been revealed by speculations is that the upcoming fitness band might carry the model number XMSH11HM.

    Expected Price In India

    Given that the Mi Band 5 will be an improved version of the Mi Band 4, we can expect it to be priced relatively more expensive. Last year, the Mi Band 4 with improvements such as a larger color display and improved battery life was launched for Rs. 2,299. And, we can expect the Mi Band 5 to be priced more expensive.

     

    If the above speculations turn out to be true, then we can expect the upgraded and improved Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be a bestseller in the Indian market just like its previous models.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
