Xiaomi Mi Band 5 To Feature Major Upgrades: Bigger Display, Google Pay Support Expected

As we have stepped into the new year and the Mi Band 4 is several months old, it looks like Xiaomi is in plans to take the wraps off a new fitness band, which is believed to be the Mi Band 5. While we are months away from the launch of this fitness band, details regarding the same have surfaced online. It is believed to pack major upgrades over its predecessor.

Before we step into the leaked details of the Mi Band 5, we need to make it clear that this is not the first time we are coming across reports regarding the new fitness band. Back in August 2019, the Huami CEO hinted that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is on cards.

Mi Band 5 To Have Bigger Display

As per a report by TizenHelp, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is said to be quite different from that of the Mi Band 4. This difference is touted to be due to the presence of a bigger display. Notably, the Mi Band 5 will arrive with a 1.2-inch OLED color display, which is relatively bigger than the 0.95-inch OLED display sported by the Mi Band 4.

Notably, a bigger display translates to a better touch-sensitive screen. If this turns out to be true, then users will have a better interaction with the upcoming fitness band from Xiaomi. Also, this time it is believed to let users access more details on the fitness band itself as it will have a larger screen.

Google Pay Support Hinted

Apart from the display, the global variant of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is likely to arrive with NFC connectivity, which hints at contactless payments and more benefits. So, users of the Mi Band 5 can make payments using the fitness band via Google Pay. This is a major upgrade as the Mi Band 4 supported on the Mi Pay for payments and this is not available everywhere.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Expected Price

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is likely to be priced starting from $25 (approx. Rs. 1,800) in China and marginally expensive in the global markets. Notably, the Mi Band 4 is the most expensive fitness band from the company in India priced at Rs. 2,299. We can expect the Mi Band 5 to be relatively more expensive than the Mi Band 4 but still be affordable.