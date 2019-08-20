Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Is On Tow, Reveals Huami CEO News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Mi Band 4, which is the latest fitness band from Xiaomi is just a couple of months old. We are yet to witness the launch of this wearable device in India. So soon, clues regarding the existence of the next-generation fitness band - the Mi Band 5.

The confirmation abut the Mi Band 5 comes from the Huami founder and CEO, Wang Huang. During the company's Q2 2010 earnings call Q&A, he revealed that they are working in collaboration with Xiaomi to develop the Mi Band 5, claims a report by Wearable.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Details

This indicates that both companies will work together for the upcoming fitness band. However, the Huami CEO did not divulge more details regarding the device including its features, functionality and launch timeline.

He added that there is no fixed time for the launch of the Mi Band 5 for now. But he added that Xiaomi and Huami are working on the fitness band and it might not take a long time. However, as the Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 for this year, we can expect its successor to be launched only in 2020. One thing that we are sure about is that the Mi Band 5 could be priced reasonably and be a bestseller as the current mode sold over 1 million units in eight days of its release.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was announced in June this year with a bigger color display than its prequel. The screen is protected by a 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass, water-resistance up to 5ATM, an upgraded 6-axis high-precision sensor to recognize different types of swimming strokes, ability to track various sport modes including walking, cycling, swimming, exercise, outdoor and indoor running.

There is also support for Xiao AI voice assistant to control the company's IoT devices. There is an NFC variant letting users make payments. And, there is a bigger and improved battery capacity for better performance.

What We Think About Mi Band 5

Given that the Mi Band 4 came up with improvements as compared to its predecessor, we can expect the next-generation model - the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to have better specifications and features. However, it is too early to speculate about the device right now. We can expect to know further details in the coming months.

