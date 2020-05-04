ENGLISH

    Alleged Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Live Image Leaks Showing Punch-Hole Display, But Is It Real?

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has been coming up with advancements in the wearable segment with every new device. By saving advancements, we mean the addition of new features and nifty upgrades. For instance, the Mi Band 4 launched last year features an OLED display instead of a monochrome display found its predecessor.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Leak
     

    Given that we are in the second quarter of the year, it is time for Xiaomi to launch a refreshed wearable device into the market. Well, the talk is about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which will be the next-generation fitness band. Already, the Huami CEO hinted that the Mi Band 5 is on cards.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Live Images Leak

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Live Images Leak

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 live images have been leaked by Slashleaks via GizChina. The images show that the Mi Band 5 will be a major upgrade with a new oval punch-hole display hinting that there could be a camera at the bottom of the display. This leaves us with doubts as the screen is not too large for a camera.

    As per speculations, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could feature a 1.2-inch display while the Mi Band 4 has a 0.95-inch AMOLED display. If this turns out to be true, then there could be more space for the icons. And, the better contrast is said to make reading under direct sunlight much easier.

    NFC Support On Mi Band 5
     

    NFC Support On Mi Band 5

    Previously, there were claims that the Mi Band 5 will arrive with numerous improvements such as a bigger display, which will make it much better than that of the Mi Band 4. One of the recent speculations suggested that there will be Google Pay support and NFC for contactless payments. Now, alleged images of the Mi Band 5 has been leaked online.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Expected Price

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Expected Price

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is likely to be priced starting from $25 (approx. Rs. 1,800) in China and marginally expensive in the global markets. Notably, the Mi Band 4 is the most expensive fitness band from the company in India priced at Rs. 2,299. We can expect the Mi Band 5 to be relatively more expensive than the Mi Band 4 but still be affordable.

    xiaomi news wearables
    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
