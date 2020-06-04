Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Render Leaks Online; Remote Camera Control Expected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Mi Band 5, the next-generation fitness band from the Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to be announced on June 11. As we approach closer to the launch of this accessory, the leaks and reports regarding the same seem not to cease. In a recent development, a fresh render of the wearable has leaked online revealing its possible design.

A Weibo-based tipster has leaked the alleged render of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The leaked render shows that the upcoming fitness band will have a design that is quite identical to that of the Mi Band 4. It is believed to arrive with a USB plug-in charge support via an inbuilt connector, which is a new type of design.

Leaked Mi Band 5 Render

While the design on the leaked render shows that the Mi Band 5 is quite identical to that of the Mi Band 4 launched last year, the difference appears to be the presence of two buttons for controls. Furthermore, the tipster also reveals some of the key features of the fitness band such as the ability to detect blood oxygen levels with a SpO2 sensor.

Notably, this is a continuous heart rate monitoring feature that is already available in the previous models. This is not the first time that we are coming across reports regarding the presence of the SpO2 sensor in the Mi Band 5. Talking about this feature, we have come across reports that the upcoming Apple Watch model could also get a similar feature that detects blood oxygen.

What Else To Expect?

When it comes to the other speculations, the Mi Band 5 is believed to arrive with NFC support in the global markets. Last year, the Mi Band 4 NFC variant was launched exclusive for the Chinese market. Now, rumors point out at the presence of Amazon Alexa support on the Mi Band 5. It is believed that the wearable will let users use their voice to control the Mi Band with the digital assistant. The other aspects that we can expect include a remote camera control feature and a larger screen than the one on the Mi Band 4.

