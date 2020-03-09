Apple Watch Series 6 Might Monitor Blood Oxygen Levels News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Watch has created a niche for itself with many live-saving incidents. Thanks to some of its popular features, the smartwatch is one of the most sought-after accessories today. Here's a new report that suggests the Apple Watch might get even better. The next-generation of the smartwatch might even detect blood oxygen levels.

Apple Watch For Health

A report by 9To5Mac suggests that the future Apple Watch might detect more than an irregular heartbeat. A few leaks have surfaced online that suggest Apple might be working on a new ability to detect blood oxygen levels through the Watch. This means that if the wearer's blood oxygen saturation falls below the ideal threshold, a notification pops up.

The feature could function just like the notification received for an irregular heart rate. The technology is quite new and would certainly require new hardware and also a software upgrade. Quite certainly, the Apple Watch would need revamped hardware to check the blood levels.

Apple has been continuously improving the Watch series to make it a reliable all-purpose health accessory. The introduction of the blood oxygen monitoring tool might be a bigger step as it could further detect the risks related to the lungs and heart attacks. With features like sleep tracking and more, the Apple Watch could have a lot more to give.

Apple's Not Alone

As novel as the idea seems, Apple isn't the only manufacturer working on the new healthcare technology. Fitbit is also working on mixing red and infrared sensors to detect oxygen variations. Fitbit is also improving the ECG function on its smart wearable and could deliver results in between 100 to 120 beats per minute.

Like most of Apple's R&D leaks, this feature may or may not appear in the next generation of Apple Watch hardware. The software update is also a bigger task, which will certainly take some time.

