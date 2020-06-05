Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price And Configuration Tipped Via New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of its new budget smartphones series dubbed Redmi 9. The upcoming series is expected to comprise the Redimi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9C. A recent leak gave us an insight into the hardware of these three models. Now, a new leak reveals the pricing and configuration details of the standard variant. Following are the details:

Redmi 9 Pricing Details

As per a report via GizmoChina, the Redmi 9 will be announced in two different RAM and storage configuration. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs. $139 which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 10,511 in Indian currency.

On the other hand, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage could cost $149 which is around Rs. 11,267 The handset is said to arrive in three color options including Sunset Purple, green, and grey. Xiaomi is yet to announce the arrival of the Redmi 9. However, going by the leaks, we can expect it to debut on June 25.

The report also reveals the design of the upcoming handset. The smartphone is said to feature a matte-finish texture and feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup. Just below the cameras, the device features a fingerprint scanner for security. Upfront, the device sports a waterdrop notch design. However, the bezels surrounding it are slightly thick.

In terms of the leaked hardware, the Redmi 9 is said to debut with a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The U-shaped notch is said to comprise an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The leaks also suggest the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC will handle all the multitasking. It is expected to arrive with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable via microSD card).

The rear camera setup is said to offer a 13MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. It remains to be seen if the company ships this handset with Android 10 or Android Pie OS. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery is said to keep the lights on.

