    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Color Variants Revealed Ahead Of Launch

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the new Mi Band 5, set to go live on June 11 in China. The company has been teasing the new fitness tracker ahead of its launch. The Chinese tech brand has released a new poster that revealed five color variants of the Mi Band 5 along with a couple of key features.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Color Variants Revealed

    The new poster reveals the Mi Band 5 featuring a large OLED display. The straps of the new fitness tracker are going to be available in yellow, red, blue, black, and grey color options. It's been reported that the Mi Band 5 would feature a 1.2-inch display, which is larger than the Mi Band 4, which shipped with a 0.95-inch display.

    Speaking of the display, previous reports had hinted at collaboration with the Avengers franchise. For all we know, the Mi Band 5 is expected to feature a custom-made watch face with the Avengers theme.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Expected Features

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is reported to feature NFC connectivity to allow users to make contactless payments. This feature is expected to be on international variants of the fitness tracker. The international variant of the band is expected to have Amazon Alexa voice support. Google Pay support for contactless payment is also rumored.

    Some of the other features expected are an enhanced SpO2 sensor, breathing and stress management support, and more. A 'Do Not Disturb' mode is also expected on the Mi Band 5, which will likely allow users to set the tracker to a silent mode. Another much-anticipated feature is the remote camera control.

    It's also been reported that Xiaomi has included 11 different activity tracking modes on the Mi Band 5. The battery capacity on the Mi Band 5 is unknown yet, but live images of the plug-in charger have surfaced online. This means that users will be able to charge the fitness band without detaching it from the strap. The speculated price of the Mi Band 5 is 175 Yuan, which is around Rs. 1,800. We'll know more once Xiaomi launches it on June 11.

    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
