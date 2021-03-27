Xiaomi Mi Band 6 To Be Unveiled On March 29: Here's What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's Mi Band lineup of fitness trackers is successful since its debut. Last year, the company announced the Mi Band 5 for China in June and released it globally in July as the Mi Smart Band 5. While it is less than a year since the launch of this fitness band, Xiaomi appears to be all set to unveil the next-generation model - the Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Launch Date

Of late, the company has been teasing the Mi Band 6 hinting that the launch of this fitness band is not farfetched. Now, the company confirmed that the fitness band will be launched on March 29. Notably, it is the same day that the company intends to take the wraps off the next-generation flagship models - the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Pro Ultra, and the new Mi Mix smartphone.

Given that it is the next-generation fitness band, the Mi Band 6 is expected to be bundled with a slew of new and advanced features and upgrades. However, the teaser hints that the design hasn't changed much.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Teaser

Last week, a live photo of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 surfaced online shedding light on its design. The design showed that this smartphone is quite identical to that of its predecessor, the Mi Band 5. The leaked image also revealed the presence of a magnetic charging cable similar to that of the yesteryear model.

Following the same, Head of Product Marketing and Global Spokesperson at Xiaomi, Abi Go shared a video teasing the arrival of the next-generation wearable from the company.

Mi Band 6: What To Expect

From the rumors and speculations, it is believed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will arrive with support for blood oxygen level detection with SpO2 monitoring. Thus feature didn't come bundled with the previous generation model that went official last year. Apart from this, the Mi Band 6 is said to feature a bigger display and support up to 30 sports modes. It is likely to be launched in two variants - standard and NFC. As it goes with its predecessor, the Mi Band 6 is likely to be launched in the global markets as the Mi Smart Band 6.

