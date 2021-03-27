Just In
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For March 27, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
-
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Up To 40% Off On Mid Range Smartphones
- 13 hrs ago Oppo A94 5G Gets Benchmarked; Standard Model Also Tipped
- 15 hrs ago Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vi Vs BSNL Prepaid Plan: Which One Is The Best?
Don't Miss
- News Pak PM Imran Khan holds in-person meetings despite testing positive for COVID-19
- Sports Qatar GP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 on Day 1 in the desert
- Finance Delhi: CGST Officials Arrest Man For Input Tax Credit Fraud Of Around Rs 94 Crore
- Movies Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Taking First Shot Of Vaccine
- Automobiles TVS Eurogrip To Power This Year's MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race: Here Are All The Details!
- Lifestyle Holika Dahan 2021: Here Are The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance
- Education Mumbai University Announces Final Year Exam Schedule, Exams To Be Conducted Online
- Travel 7 Extraordinary Places to Visit for Holi Celebration in India
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 To Be Unveiled On March 29: Here's What To Expect
Xiaomi's Mi Band lineup of fitness trackers is successful since its debut. Last year, the company announced the Mi Band 5 for China in June and released it globally in July as the Mi Smart Band 5. While it is less than a year since the launch of this fitness band, Xiaomi appears to be all set to unveil the next-generation model - the Mi Band 6.
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Launch Date
Of late, the company has been teasing the Mi Band 6 hinting that the launch of this fitness band is not farfetched. Now, the company confirmed that the fitness band will be launched on March 29. Notably, it is the same day that the company intends to take the wraps off the next-generation flagship models - the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Pro Ultra, and the new Mi Mix smartphone.
Given that it is the next-generation fitness band, the Mi Band 6 is expected to be bundled with a slew of new and advanced features and upgrades. However, the teaser hints that the design hasn't changed much.
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Teaser
Last week, a live photo of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 surfaced online shedding light on its design. The design showed that this smartphone is quite identical to that of its predecessor, the Mi Band 5. The leaked image also revealed the presence of a magnetic charging cable similar to that of the yesteryear model.
Following the same, Head of Product Marketing and Global Spokesperson at Xiaomi, Abi Go shared a video teasing the arrival of the next-generation wearable from the company.
Mi Band 6: What To Expect
From the rumors and speculations, it is believed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will arrive with support for blood oxygen level detection with SpO2 monitoring. Thus feature didn't come bundled with the previous generation model that went official last year. Apart from this, the Mi Band 6 is said to feature a bigger display and support up to 30 sports modes. It is likely to be launched in two variants - standard and NFC. As it goes with its predecessor, the Mi Band 6 is likely to be launched in the global markets as the Mi Smart Band 6.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,805
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999