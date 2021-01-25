Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Spotted: Key Details Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are already in 2021 and it is time for us to come across rumors regarding the next-generation devices that are slated to be launched this year. One such device is the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. This wearable is all set to be unveiled sometime this year though there is no clue regarding when we can expect it.

Going by the launch pattern followed by Xiaomi, we can expect the Mi 6 to be unveiled only in the middle of this year but it has already started surfacing in rumors and leaks. A forum user has spotted several details of the upcoming wearable on the Zepp app.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Spotted

As per a Geekdoing forum user MagicalUnicorn, the Zepp app has revealed details about the Mi Band 6. Notably, this is Huami's app for both the Amazfit and Zepp smartwatches and fitness bands. As known, the Mi Band lineup is manufactured by Huami and the Mi Band 5 launched last year comes with notable upgrades to the Amazfit Band 5.

Going by the Zepp app, the Mi Band 6 is likely to arrive with the codename Pangu. It will arrive with some useful features as the previous generation models and carry onboard new features and visual improvements. Furthermore, the upcoming wearable is suggested to arrive with the model number XMSH16HM and come in both NFC and non-NFC variants for the Chinese and global markets.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Features Hinted

From the Zepp app source code, the Mi Band 6 will have a SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen levels and support Alexa as well. Also, there will be inbuilt GPS and some conflicting commands to the same, claims the forum user. A series of watch faces of the Band 6 were leaked online hinting at a higher screen resolution than its predecessor suggesting that there will be a relatively larger display.

The leaker went on discovering that there will be support for up to 30 activity modes on the Mi Band 6 while the previous model supports only 11 modes. Some new additions include dance, Zumba, cricket, basketball, and kickboxing.

Given that the previous history of the company, we can expect the Mi Band 6 to be an upgraded variant of the Amazfit Band 6. However, it is too early to conclude as we are months away from the launch of these wearables. The next-generation Mi Band is likely 5o be launched sometime around June as its predecessor.

Best Mobiles in India