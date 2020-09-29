Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Launched In India For Rs. 2,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As assured, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 has just been launched in India. This is the latest wearable to be launched by the company and it comes with notable improvements as compared to its predecessor, the Mi Band 4 launched back in 2019. It features a 20% larger display than that of the Mi Band 4 to display more characters and has 11 sports modes.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Price In India

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 has been launched in India in a single Black color variant. It is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will go on sale at 12 PM on October 1 via Amazon India and Mi.com and soon will be up for sale via Mi Home stores and other Xiaomi authorized retail stores. There will be straps in multiple color options such as Navy Blue, Teal, Black, Orange, and Purple.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Specs And Features

Detailing on technical specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color touch screen display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, and AF coating. Under its hood, the fitness band makes use of a 125mAh battery capable of delivering up to 14 days of battery life in typical usage mode and up to 20 days of battery life in the long battery mode.

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a photoplethysmography aka PPG or heart rate sensor, music control, camera control, a tri-axis accelerometer, and 5ATM water resistance to last underwater for 50 meters. Also, there is Bluetooth 5.0 LE for connectivity.

There is support for 11 sports modes including walking, cycling, outdoor running, indoor running, exercise, swimming, elliptical machine, rowing machine, skipping rope, yoga and indoor cycling. There is support for 24-hour sleep monitoring with REM deep sleep, rapid eye movement, quick naps, and irregular and sporadic sleep patterns. It is touted that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 has improved sleep monitoring accuracy by 40%.

Furthermore, the latest Xiaomi wearable comes with breathing training, stress monitoring, PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) as in Amazfit offerings, women's health tracking such menstrual cycle prediction and more. It features a new magnetic charging cable as well.

Should You Buy?

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 comes with notable improvements as compared to its predecessor, it appears to be a great buy under Rs. 2,500. At this pricing, Xiaomi is expected to once again dominate the wearable market segment with its aggressive pricing strategy and capable offering.

Best Mobiles in India