Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Likely Coming Soon To India Alongside Mi Watch Revolve

Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 5 in the Chinese market a few months back. Since then, the company is speculated to bring this fitness band along with another model to its fans in India. Now, it looks like the same is all set to happen sometime soon.

A report by 91mobiles citing the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5 are all set to be launched in India sometime soon. If this turns out to be true, then the Mi Watch Revolve will be the first smartwatch from Xiaomi to be launched in India. And, it is believed to be a rebranded Mi Watch Color available in China.

Notably, this isn't the first time we are hearing about the Mi Watch Revolve. Back in June, a report revealed that the Mi Watch Color could be launched in the global markets outside of China with the moniker Mi Watch Revolve. It looks like India will be one of the first global markets to get this smartwatch though an exact launch date is not known.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launch Details

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives with a 1.1-inch touchscreen AMOLED color display that is larger than the one on its predecessor. The device features support for different sport modes, PAI, and optional NFC as well though we doubt its launch in India. It has a dedicated mode for women to track their menstrual cycle and health and a slew of other fitness tracking modes seen on its predecessors.

Also, the Mi Band 5 gets the power from a battery than can last up to 14 days in a single charge and track heart rate as well as sleep actively. The notable design element is the presence of a new charging mechanism, which is a welcome move. While the launch date is not confirmed, the Mi Band 5 is believed to be priced under Rs. 2,000 in the country.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Details

Talking about the Mi Watch Revolve, this smartwatch will have similar specs as the Mi Watch Color in China. It will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The other aspects include a heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, sleep and heart rate tracking, and up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Featuring 5ATM water resistance, this smartwatch is believed to be priced around Rs. 6,000 in the country.

