Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Tipped With Improved Features; Launch Imminent

When OnePlus launched its fitness tracker, it came into direct competition with the Xiaomi Mi Fitness Band 5. Xiaomi is all set to up the benchmark for the fitness tracker with the upgraded Mi Band 6. Reports suggest the upcoming fitness band will bring in upgraded display and fitness tracking. For all we know, the Mi Band 6 could launch pretty soon.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Spotted

The latest report reveals images of the alleged Xiaomi Mi Band 6, captured from the EU Declaration of Conformity. Looking at these images, there seems to a stark similarity between the Mi Band 5 and the upcoming Mi Band 6, at least in terms of design. One can see a similar integrated strap band, a magnetic charging system, and a flat display.

However, rumors insist the upcoming Mi Band 6 will pack several upgrades under the hood. This also includes the screen, which is said to be larger, only if marginal. Additionally, Xiaomi is said to pack improved algorithms for better tracking. More importantly, Xiaomi could bring in SpO2 monitoring to the Mi Band 6.

Looking back, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 skipped the blood oxygen monitoring feature, found on most of its rivals. The alleged Mi Band 6 will make up for it, but it might also up the cost of the fitness tracker. Presently, no other information has surfaced online.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Launch: What To Expect

Xiaomi is gearing up for its New Product Launch event, scheduled for March 29. The popular Chinese brand could launch the Mi Band 6 along with several devices. There have also been reports of a Mi Watch Lite, which could launch in select markets. At the same time, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Watch tomorrow along with the OnePlus 9 series.

Xiaomi and OnePlus have been head-to-head in competition, more so after the launch of the OnePlus Band. The upcoming Mi Band 6 could further up the competition between the companies. Presently, the OnePlus Band the Mi Band 5 have identical price tags. It remains to see the new features on the Mi Band 6, its price tag, and its capability in taking other trackers in the market.

