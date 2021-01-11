OnePlus Band Vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which Is Better? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus has just forayed into the wearable market segment with the launch of the OnePlus Band, its first fitness band. The OnePlus Band has been launched for Rs. 2,499 in the country, which is the same price point as the Mi Smart Band 5. Well, the OnePlus Band will go on sale from January 13 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Flipkart, Amazon and other offline and online channels across the country.

As these fitness bands come as direct competitors, here we have compared both these wearables to know what makes them different. Let's take a look at how the OnePlus Band and Mi Smart Band 5 stack up against each other from here.

Design

Talking about the design, the OnePlus Band features a removable main tracker design along with dual-color strap combos with default or standard color being black. For the other color options such as Tangerine Gray and Navy, you will have to pay Rs. 399 each.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi fitness band features black as the standard strap option and offers other options such as purple, teal, navy blue and orange that can be purchased for Rs. 299 each.

Display

When it comes to the display specs, the OnePlus Band makes use of a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. The fitness band is water-resistant and can withstand up to 50 meters under water for 10 minutes. Also, the fitness band is IP68 certified for dust resistance.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 flaunts a similar 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. The screen has 2.5D glass on top and is 5 ATM waterproof. Besides these, the fitness band comes bundled with over 100 watch faces.

Fitness-Centric Features

OnePlus Band is bundled with 13 exercise modes including indoor run, outdoor run, outdoor walk, fat burn run, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical trainer, badminton, pool swimming, yoga, cricket and free training. It comes with support for continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SPO2), sleep tracking and real-time heart rate tracking with an inbuilt vibration alarm for high pulse readings.

In comparison, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes with support for 11 sport modes - indoor cycling, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, power walking, treadmill, yoga, rowing machine, jump rope, pool swimming, and freestyle. Besides these, the Xiaomi offering has 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, women's health tracking with a menstrual tracker.

Battery

A 100mAh battery fuels the OnePlus Band and is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 14 days o a single charge. The band misses out support for magnetic charging and features a USB Type-A dongle for the purpose. On the other hand, the Mi Smart Band 5 gets the power from a 125mAh battery that is touted to last for 14 days in the normal mode and much longer up to 21 days in the power-saving mode. What makes it special is the presence of the magnetic snap-on charging solution that will let you charge it seamlessly.

Other Features

OnePlus Band supports Bluetooth 5.0, message and incoming call notifications, music playback, incoming call rejections, alarm, vibration, find my phone, camera shutter controls, and Zen mode with select OnePlus phones, OTA upgrades and more. It is compatible with any device running Android 5.0 and above.

The Mi Smart Band 5 has support for Bluetooth 5.0, compatibility with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above devices. The other aspects that we can mention here include OTA upgrades, do not disturb, message app, calls and idle alters.

Verdict

Both the OnePlus Band and Mi Smart Band 5 features almost similar design, display, features and price tag. However, the Xiaomi offering comes with interesting additions such as stress monitoring and women's health tracking while the fitness band from OnePlus features SPO2 sensor that measures blood oxygen saturation.

Notably, the Mi Band 5 comes with stress monitoring and women's health tracking (menstrual tracker) features that are missing on the OnePlus Band. However, the Mi Band 5 lacks a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels.

Besides these, the battery life performance of both fitness bands are also different. The Mi Smart Band 5 appears to have relatively longer battery life and a relatively bigger battery as well. In addition to this, the charging mechanism of both fitness bands are different.

So, it depends on your personal choice to get one of them based on brand value. If you are not interested in trying a new offering, then you can opt for the Xiaomi fitness band as the company's previous wearables are bestsellers. On the other hand, if you want to get your hands on the OnePlus Band and try what the company has offered its users in the wearable segment, then you can purchase it from January 13 onwards.

Best Mobiles in India