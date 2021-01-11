OnePlus Band Launched With 14-Day Battery, 24/7 Health Companion: Better Than Mi Band? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fitness band market in India has a new entrant. The latest to join is the OnePlus Band, which would go head-to-head in competition with the Xiaomi Mi Band. The new OnePlus Band comes with several new features including a dual-color style, IP68 water resistance, 14-day battery, and 24/7 health companion.

OnePlus Band Price, Availablity

OnePlus Band debuts in India for Rs. 2,799 and is available in black, navy, and Tangerine Gray color options. As an inaugural offer, the smart band will be available for Rs. 2,499. Plus, users can check out some OnePlus Band Straps at Rs. 399, available in several color options. The fitness band can be purchased on the OnePlus official website and Amazon, as well as other OnePlus exclusive retail stores, and shipping will begin on January 13.

OnePlus Band Features

The OnePlus Band is available in a dual-color band design, which makes it a unique wearable accessory. With the model number W101N, the new OnePlus Band flaunts a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with a 126 x 294-pixel resolution. As a key highlight, the fitness tracker comes with 5ATM sweat resistance and IP68 water resistance support.

Several sensors are aboard the OnePlus Band, which includes the Blood Oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, a motor sensor for tracking steps, and so on. The band links with smartphones via Bluetooth 5.0 and can be charged via the USB Type-A powered charging dongle.

From tracking your sleep and heart rate to tracking your favorite cricket shot, with the #OnePlusBand you can truly be #SmartEverywear.



This is the new face of fitness pic.twitter.com/N5NgHzmQOE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 11, 2021

The OnePlus Band comes in-built with several exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training. As a typical fitness band, users will get features like notifications, music playback controls, stopwatch, camera shutter controls, weather, and so on. Dedicated to OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus Band also comes with a Zen Mode feature.

OnePlus Band Vs Mi Band

There seems to be a tough battle for Mi Band now. The aggressively priced OnePlus Band has upped the game of fitness trackers in India. With the latest features and style quotient, the OnePlus Band might be taking on Mi Band, even if it's in the first generation of fitness bands.

Best Mobiles in India