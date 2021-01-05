OnePlus Band Tipped To Launch On January 11: Expected Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Band seems to be the talk of the town, especially after the company officially confirmed the upcoming fitness tracker. The teaser poster released by OnePlus didn't reveal much but only hinted at an imminent launch. But now, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims to know more details, including the launch date of the OnePlus Band.

OnePlus Band Launch Details

According to the tipster, the upcoming OnePlus Band will debut in India on January 11, which is only a couple of days from now. The teaser poster indicated an early arrival, especially in India where OnePlus has a large following. If the tipster is to be believed, the OnePlus Band could hit the market sooner than expected.

OnePlus Band Price Tipped

Additionally, Agarwal also speculated on the price of the upcoming smart band. He notes the OnePlus Band will cost Rs. 2,499, which syncs with previous reports that said it would cost less than Rs. 3,000. If this is indeed the price tag, other fitness bands like Mi Band would have some tough competition in India.

It was also noted that the OnePlus Band would be available exclusively on Amazon. Moreover, the online retailer has a dedicated microsite for the fitness band, which also gives away a couple of details. For one, we know the OnePlus Band will feature the usual features like real-time heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, and so on.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India



-24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

-Sleep Tracking

-1.1" Touch AMOLED Display

-14 Days Battery

-IP68

-13 Exercise Modes



-Around INR ₹2,499



What do you think? 😃 #OnePlus #OnePlusBand #SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/tCLLwCrrTV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 4, 2021

OnePlus Band: What To Expect

OnePlus has mainly stuck to smartphones for a long time now and is slowly venturing into the wearable segment. Apart from the OnePlus Band, the company is rumored to be working on the OnePlus Watch as well. However, the OnePlus Watch could take a while to hit the market.

Coming to the OnePlus Band, the poster reveals a soft silicone strap with a display likely to be AMOLED. The fitness tracker is also said to be IP68 certified, making it water-resistant and ideal for water-mode exercises like swimming.

Previous reports hinted at a 1.1-inch touch display with up to 14 days of battery life. The band is expected to feature 13 exercise modes including outdoor run, cycling, cricket, pool swim, yoga, free training, and so on.

