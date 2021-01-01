OnePlus Band First Look Sheds Light On Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus Watch, the highly-anticipated smartphone from the company is not going to be the only wearable that is on cards. The company is speculated to be working on a fitness band, which could be relatively more affordable. While the rumors regarding the OnePlus fitness band aka OnePlus Band just started hitting the headlines, its first look has been revealed.

OnePlus Band First Look

The well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the first look of the alleged OnePlus Band, which sheds light on its design. Already, the company has tried a new design scheme for its smartphones, TVs and other products. This hints that the OnePlus Band could flaunt a basic fitness band design as shown in the leaked image.

From the leaked image, it is seen that OnePlus Band could flaunt colorful straps in blue, orange, and black. The band appears to be quite similar to that of the Realme and Honor band. Based on the existing reports, it looks like the fitness band from the company will arrive with an AMOLED display and a long-lasting battery life. Moreover, the leaked image shows that the OnePlus Band could flaunt a colorful, which is similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

OnePlus Band Launch Date, Expected Price

The fitness band from OnePlus is believed to be launched in the first half of 2021. As per the existing rumors, the fitness band could be launched ahead of the OnePlus 9 series, which is set for February or March.

When it comes to the pricing, the OnePlus fitness band could be priced around $40, which is under Rs. 3,000. If this turns out to be true, then the OnePlus Band could be a rival to the popular fitness bands such as Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Honor Band 6, Realme Band and others in the segment.

As of now, we know that the OnePlus smartwatch is on cards but it remains to be seen if this smartwatch will be unveiled alongside the fitness band or earlier. However, one thing that is confirmed by the company CEO Pete Lau is that the OnePlus Watch will be launched in the first half of 2021.

Best Mobiles in India