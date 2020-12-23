OnePlus Watch To Be Unveiled Early Next Year News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Rumors regarding the OnePlus Watch have been circulating constantly for the past few years. However, the program was reportedly shelved due to unknown reasons. Later, the details of the smartwatch began to surface online revealing that it could be launched in the last quarter of this year. We also saw the straps of the Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition of the watch but the company postponed the launch.

In a recent development, Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO confirmed when the smartwatch will see the light of the day. The executive revealed they are working on a smartwatch in an interview with InputMag and took to Twitter to announce that the OnePlus Watch will be launched early next year.

Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true.🎁 https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020

OnePlus Watch Confirmed

While the executive did not shed light on a specific launch date for the OnePlus Watch, we believe that it could be launched alongside the OnePlus 9 flagship series. However, he did not divulge any other information regarding the smartwatch for now.

From the previous reports, we know that the OnePlus Watch might arrive with a round dial, which makes sense as OnePlus may not want its first smartwatch to be identical to the Apple Watch in terms of design. Reports suggest that the smartwatch will run Wear OS. Seemingly confirming the same, Pete Lau revealed that they are working with Google to improve Wear OS.

For now, only these details of the alleged OnePlus Watch are known to us. We need to wait for further details to be revealed online in the coming weeks. Given that Oppo and Realme launched their first smartwatches this year, it makes sense to expect the OnePlus smartwatch to also join them soon.

Moreover, if OnePlus enters the wearable market, we can expect it to be a rival to the other premium offerings in the segment including those from Apple and Samsung at a relatively lower pricing similar to the company's smartphone pricing strategy.

