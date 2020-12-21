OnePlus 9 Camera Details Leaked: Likely To Come With 50MP Main Sensor News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9 is expected to launch in March 2021 along with the Pro model and the OnePlus 9E. Meanwhile, multiple leaks revealed the key details of the upcoming series of smartphones. Now, a new leak reveals the cameras of the standard OnePlus 9. Besides, the series is expected to come with Leica cameras. Moreover, the triple rear cameras of the handset are believed to feature two large camera sensors and a regular-sized lens.

A report by Slashleaks suggests that the OnePlus 9 will come with a 50MP 'UltraVision' sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and the other sensors will include a 20MP Cine ultra-wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP telephoto sensor with an f/3.4 aperture and OIS support. Going by the previous report, the standard model was tipped to come with a 48MP sensor. However, we have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

OnePlus 9 Expected Specifications

Starting with the display, the OnePlus 9 is said to feature a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might offer FHD+ (1080 x 2400p) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will probably get its power from the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The processor is said to be pair with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage which will not support any microSD for additional storage expansion.

In terms of software, the handset is expected to run Android 11-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box. A 4,500 mAh battery unit will fuel the device. However, there are no details regarding the official IP rating, while the Pro model tipped to come with an official IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Moreover, a new OnePlus phone has recently visited the TUV Rheinland certification site, suggesting to pack 33W fast charging. However, the certification site has not shared any further details about the handset. However, the phone is expected to be the OnePlus 9E which is also said to be cheaper than the other two models of the 9 series.

Best Mobiles in India