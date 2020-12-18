OnePlus 9 Series Tipped To Feature Leica Cameras: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is expected to bring its next-gen 9 series in March 2021. As we are getting closer to the launch, multiple leaks are coming up. Now, a new leak suggests the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will come with Leica cameras. According to a tweet by tipster Teme, the company has partnered with Leica which is a well-known manufacturer of cameras. However, the company is yet to officially confirm this. If the rumors going to be true, we might see a huge improvement on the OnePlus 9 series.

Meanwhile, OnePlus's CEO, Pete Lau recently revealed in an interview that the company is working on improving the cameras of the next-flagship series. However, it remains to be seen whether the new camera feature will include in all models or only the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus Pro models. As the previous report claimed that the series will include another model namely the OnePlus 9E which will be cheaper than the other two devices.

Moreover, the upcoming smartphones of the series are said to feature two larger lenses and a smaller lens which will be placed into a rectangular module. Going by the previous report, the Pro model is only expected to come with an official IP68 rating, while the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9E might skip it.

As far as features are concerned, the OnePlus 9 is said to pack a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model is expected to come with a larger 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display. In terms of processor, the 9 series smartphones are confirmed to run the newly announced Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. However, the OnePlus 9E might come with another chipset.

For cameras, the OnePlus is said to offer a triple rear camera which might include a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, whereas the Pro model is rumored to sports a quad-rear camera setup.

Best Mobiles in India