New OnePlus Phone Spotted On TUV Rheinland Certification Listing; 33W Fast Charging Tipped

New OnePlus phone seems to be in development. The TUV Rheinland certification site has just passed a new phone from the brand that appears to support 33W fast charging. So far, we've seen 30W fast charging support on a few OnePlus smartphones. For all we know, the new smartphone could be a mid-range offering.

New OnePlus Phone Spotted

On the surface, the difference between 30W and 33W fast charging isn't that much. However, 33W fast charging support on a mid-range phone could boost the device's overall performance. Several reports point that OnePlus is working on mid-range devices like the OnePlus 9E and the OnePlus Nord SE - and these devices could include the 33W technology.

Going into the details, the TUV Rheinland certification reveals a charger with a maximum output of 33W (11VDC, 3.0A). Apart from this, there's no other significant information about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone and we expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

New OnePlus Phone: What To Expect

For now, there's not much information to speculate on the new OnePlus smartphone. Previously, the popular OnePlus Nord launched with 30W fast charging support. The company is reportedly working on adding more devices to the Nord series. If this is indeed true, we might see a new OnePlus phone in the Nord series with 33W fast charging.

That said, there have been a couple of reports over the past few weeks about the rumored OnePlus Nord SE. These reports point that the upcoming phone will feature an AMOLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery, with 65W fast charging support. We've seen several flagship smartphones from the company running 65W fast charging support, including the OnePlus 8T.

So we're back to square one regarding the new OnePlus phone! For all we know, the upcoming phone spotted on TUV Rheinland certification could be part of the OnePlus 9 series, most likely the OnePlus 9E. There's not much information about the OnePlus 9E either, but it's rumored to be the lite version of the flagship smartphone. Since it's appeared on a certification site, we'll expect to hear more about the phone in the coming days.

